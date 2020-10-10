Even at the age of 65, the craze for the people of Rekha has not reduced. He sometimes caused havoc on the people by becoming beautiful, sometimes he spread his fire by becoming Umrao Jaan. His films were well-known but more than that, his personal life was in the headlines. The atmosphere in which they are seen also increases. Rekha fills sindoor in demand, leads mysterious life. Whenever his name comes up, Amitabh Bachchan’s name automatically comes on the tongue. Both of them never openly expressed love but their discussions were in every street. Rekha is telling you on Rekha’s 66th birthday that Rekha had said, ‘I did not approve of death but did not feel helplessness’ because of not meeting Amitabh Bachchan.

When Amitabh was fighting for life and death after the accident during the shooting of the film Coolie in 1983. It is said that by then Rekha and Amitabh had separated from each other. After this incident with Amitabh, Rekha could not stop herself and went to the hospital to have a glimpse of Bachchan sahib. After this, there were reports that Rekha was not allowed to meet Amitabh. Rekha was extremely shocked by this incident.

In a statement to a magazine, she said referring to the moment, “Think I could not tell that person how I am feeling. I could not feel what was happening on that person. I accepted the death but did not realize this helplessness. Even death will not be so bad. ”It was clear from this statement that despite being separated, Rekha’s love for Amitabh had not diminished. At the same time, Amitabh always denied the matter of this relationship. According to him, Rekha was just his co-star, nothing more.

Let us tell you that Rekha was born on 10 October 1954 in Chennai. Rekha’s real name is Bhanurukha. His parents were not married at the time of his birth. Rekha’s father is Tamil film superstar Gemini Ganesan and mother is Pushpavali. His father did not accept him as his child in his childhood. When Rekha’s mother Pushpavalli stopped working in films at an early age, the economic conditions of the house deteriorated and 13-year-old Rekha was forced to work in films.

Rekha moved to Mumbai in 1969 with her mother to try her luck in Hindi films. Rekha’s first debut film was Anjana Safar in which her opposite hero was Biswajit. For some reason this film could not be released at that time. This film was released after 8 years with another title. Rekha’s first Hindi release was Sawan Bhado. In her 45-year career, Rekha has done more than 180 films. In 2012, Rekha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Rekha now works in very few films. In the last few years, his films ‘Koodi Ke Hai Zamana’, ‘Sadiya’ and ‘Super Nani’ have flopped but people are not interested in Rekha.