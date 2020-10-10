Dialogues were forgotten in front of Amitabh Bachchan During an interview, Rekha told that it is not easy to stand in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Praising Amitabh Bachchan, he had said that she forgot her dialogues when she saw him while doing the first film.

Jaya Bachchan had met Amitabh According to reports, Jaya and Rekha lived in the same building. There was a very good friendship between the two. Rekha used to call Jaya as ‘Didi Bhai’. Jaya was dating Amitabh Bachchan at the time. He introduced Big B to Rekha.

When Rekha-Amitabh’s relationship was buzzing everywhere There was a time when Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan’s love affair were in the news. Jaya Bachchan was very upset about this. For married Amitabh Bachchan, where Rekha has often expressed her love, Big B has always remained silent in this matter. According to the reports, Jaya Bachchan also handled these news quite well.

Rekha arrived with sindoor in Rishi Kapoor’s wedding Neetu Singh – Jaya-Amitabh arrive at Rishi Kapoor’s wedding. Rekha arrives a little late at the wedding. She was wearing a beautiful sari and had a big dot. But one thing that caught everyone’s attention was the vermilion of Rekha’s demand. Seeing his vermilion, everyone had questions in his mind. At the same time, according to the reports, Jaya Bachchan kept on managing herself for a long time and finally wept.

Rekha gave this reason However, when Rekha was questioned on this, she had said that she was coming from the shooting, due to which the sindoor might have been stuck. Rekha still plants sindoor and says that it is fashionable to plant sindoor in her city.

Do not necessarily express yourself in front of the world In an interview to Filmfare in 1984, Rekha spoke openly on Amitabh’s relationship. Amitabh Bachchan denied having any relationship with him while he always openly expresses himself. Rekha said, why shouldn’t they do this? He did this to protect his image, his family and his children. I think it is very beautiful. I don’t care what people think. Why should people know my love for him and his love for me? I love them and that’s all for me.

Amitabh cannot hurt his wife Rekha also said that I would have been disappointed if she had given such a reaction in private. But did they do it? So what does it matter, what did he say in public. Mr. Bachchan is of old views. They don’t hurt anyone. So why would you wife?

Bollywood actress Rekha turned 66 years old, but her beauty, grace and magic still speaks through people’s heads. He made his Hindi film debut in the film Saavan Bhadon in 1970. After this, he gave many best films like ‘Namak Haram’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Jani Dushman’ ‘Silsila’, ‘Mujatha’, ‘Umrao Jaan’, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ and ‘Zubaida’. Rekha’s pairing was the biggest hit with Amitabh Bachchan. His off screen proximity was also very much discussed and till date people are very much interested in it.