Even after two months, the incidence value is still too high: The mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, is therefore proposing a more consistent lockdown. But there should also be rewards for the citizens.

D.he Mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, has spoken out in favor of a tougher course in combating the Covid 19 pandemic. “In this phase of the pandemic, I consider a short, more consistent lockdown to be expedient when it comes to being able to loosen the corona-related restrictions as quickly and sustainably as possible,” the independent politician told the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger”. It has harmed the state “that we – by that I mean federal, state and local authorities alike – were often too hesitant”.

The politician campaigned for a change in strategy to one “No-Covid strategy”, which only provides for relaxation from a seven-day incidence of less than ten. It is crucial “to be one step ahead of the infection process”. Even after two months of lockdown, the number of new infections is still high, and the incidence value sometimes stagnates at a high level for several days.

Reker advocated giving municipalities greater leeway in terms of restrictions. The city has had good experiences with reacting to changes at short notice and “not having to wait for federal or state guidelines”. In order to motivate the citizens to persevere, they consider a reward system to be “particularly suitable”. “If a low incidence automatically means easing and an increasing incidence automatically leads to severe restrictions, that is transparent.” Everyone can understand why it is worthwhile to adhere to certain measures.