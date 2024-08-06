The Rekeep Group, an Italian player active in integrated facility management, announces that its subsidiary Servizi Ospedalieri Spa, a company specialized in linen rental and sterilization services for the healthcare sector, has started an innovative collaboration with Movopack, a startup active in reusable packaging solutions, with the aim of reducing the use of disposable packaging in the healthcare sector through the adoption of innovative reusable packaging on average for 20 cycles in the supply of its radiation protection clothing (the protective aprons and collars worn by healthcare personnel in procedures where X-rays are used for medical-diagnostic purposes).

In detail, following the collaboration, each healthcare worker to whom Servizi Ospedalieri’s personal protective equipment will be delivered will be able to easily fold the packaging until it is reduced to the size of a bag and return it to Servizi Ospedalieri’s logistics operator who will take care of bringing it back to one of Movopack’s hubs, where it will be subjected to quality controls and sanitized to be regenerated and reused.

An efficient logistics chain, therefore, and a solution that intends to promote the culture of reuse and a significant reduction in environmental impact. A single Movopack packaging, in fact, can replace up to 20 cardboard boxes used to date by Servizi Ospedalieri for their deliveries, and can avoid the production of approximately 1.4 tons of waste on an annual basis, for an overall saving of 75% in terms of CO2 emissions, 72% of water resources and 75% of electricity, as also confirmed by a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study conducted by Movopack. Furthermore, the new packaging, at the end of its life cycle, can be 100% recycled and transformed into new products, thus promoting a circular economy model.

The adoption of the new packaging by Servizi Ospedalieri, currently introduced only for deliveries of radiation protection clothing, will subsequently be studied and tested also in relation to further supplies.

“The adoption of cutting-edge solutions that allow us to pursue sustainability objectives with an innovative approach in every phase of service management is the basis of our commitment. We are therefore proud to have started this collaboration with Movopack, which allows us to introduce important innovations in the logistics of radiation protection clothing – said Massimiliano De Marco, president of Servizi Ospedalieri – Looking to the future in a responsible and conscious manner is one of the guidelines of our Group, with the aim of making innovation and sustainability the core of our work. We can therefore only be proud of every new step that is taken in this direction, of which the new reusable packaging system is certainly a concrete demonstration”.