During the Future Games Show 2023 we saw the first gameplay trailer of Rekaan unusual building games set in 19th century Europe where we will build magical houses moving on the back of a monster that resembles a sort of giant turkey. It will be available on PC in the course of 2024.

In the role of a budding witch, players will have to collect magical ingredients in forests, fields, swamps and much more to cure the curse that is affecting some villages, in exchange for new options to customize our mobile turkey house.

As we can see from the video, we will be able to modify everything in our home, from the size and layout, to the structure of the interior, including furniture and other decorative objects, such as tables, chairs and so on.

“Build and customize your own enchanted cottage, a refuge from an unpredictable, sometimes dark world and a personal place to practice your magic,” reads the official description.

“Discover yourself on this enchanting journey with fully customizable character creation tools. Harness the power of nature and earthly spirits to become a powerful creator and wielder of magic. Journey through a land of forests, swamps and villages, discovering animals, spirits and numerous secrets in your way.”