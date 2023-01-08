Our God gave us the testimony and the example and clearly says in Saint John 1:11: “He came to his own and they did not receive him.” This means that there were also people who rejected itIsaiah 53:1-3a: “Over whom the arm of God has manifested, he will rise as a renewal before Him and as king of dry land there is no similarity in Him or beauty, we will see him unattractive for us to desire, despised and discarded.”

The word DESPISED means: Vile, belittle, dismiss, dishonor. Dictionary says turn around it means: Rejection, have resistance, not accept, not admit, give resistance to someone or something.

What are the basic needs of the human being? Love, acceptance, respect and security.

What produces rejection in the life of the human being? When there is a rejection in the life of the human being, there will always be a vacuum of love, it robs us of the possibilities of believing, of dreaming, of having a promising future, it prevents us from enjoying the joys, the joys, the gifts that God gives us.

Rejection is a disease of the soul which is the least diagnosed and the least treated. A person who has been rejected in the prenatal age, from her mother’s womb, women who became pregnant by rape, incest, adultery, fornication, unwanted sexthey are almost always people who did not want that pregnancy, that produced rejection in childhoodin the first years of his life, lack of parental attention, physical handicap, comparison between siblings, adoptions, hurtful words, sexual abuse, overprotection, that produced rejection in childhood.

In adolescence, excess of discipline, mental abuse, cringe, poverty in the family, parents dombefore, all this produces rejection in adulthood. We also live rejection by culpabilityfor him unwanted pregnancy, planned abortions, shame of a physical complexdisaster financialbeing isolated from the family, in the marriagethe divorcethe infidelitythe infertility.

What are the types of rejections? Rejection root of rejection, oneself and the fear of being rejected.

Today there is an emotional hardness as a symptom of rejection, people introspectivepeople insensitive, selfish, cold, calculatorsare products of which they have suffered rejection. people with disbelief Y sectarianismThey don’t believe anyone they don’t believe GodThey don’t believe in anything because they were rejected.

But I have news for you: God does not reject him, because he came to his own, God came to call him, to choose him!