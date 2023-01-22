PS Sunday, January 22, 2023, 2:38 p.m.



Should the tunas be mixed? It is the proposal of the Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats: that these university musical groups stop being segregated by sex, as will happen with the residence halls attached to public universities when the LOSU is approved, pending its processing in the Senate after be approved in Congress.

“It’s not a matter of machismo or feminism, it’s the same as saying that he wants to end the tradition of football being masculine and feminine, that it be mixed,” says ‘Billy’, from the Murcia Faculty of Medicine, who assures that in Spain “everyone can do what they want” so “anyone can form a mixed tuna”.

The reason why, in the opinion of the tuno, there are “very few” mixed tunas in Spain or “practically none” is due to a “musical” theme. “Due to the type of voice, the tunas are usually masculine or feminine, there is no reason for there to be mixed tunas, it is rather something musical, it does not fit that it is mixed”, has justified the tuno, who, however, has highlighted that in Portugal “there are many mixed tunas”.

In the last ten or twenty years in Spain, as ‘Billy’ explains, most of the new tunas that have formed “have been female”. “Women don’t want to form mixed tunas either, they want feminine tunas,” he says.

However, the Murcian musician, creator of the portal ‘tunos.es’, points out that “the majority” of tunas are in favor of both men and women being able to participate in tuna contests, although, according to he qualifies, “there are also tunas that they are against female tunas participating in male contests, due to a tone of voice issue».

Along the same lines, the tuno of Industrial Technical Engineers of Jaén Antonio Benavente, known as ‘Tranquilo’, considers that the minister’s position is “wrong” since “traditions must always be maintained.” “I do not agree, I do not care that there are female tunas but the traditions are respected,” he says.

From the Tuna of the District of Granada, Anacleto is also positioned against “suppressing one thing for the other”, for which he has opted for “there to be diversity”: “There must be everything, male, female tunas and if you want to have mixed let there be mixed”.

El tuno assures that the rector of the University of Granada, Pilar Aranda, wanted to “make them mixed” but that both the male tunas and the female tunas of the Faculty of Medicine “said no, that they wanted to be as they are.” “It seems good to me that if there are students who of their own free will want to do mixed tuna, great, but always without suppressing the others,” she adds.

“The world of the University is opening up and it is good that there is everything but that the essence that is the masculine prickly pear is not lost, but the masculine, feminine and mixed prickly pear can coexist perfectly,” he says.

For her part, one of the tunas of the female tuna of the Complutense University of Madrid believes that “there should be everything: male, female and mixed tunas”. However, it demands that the denomination of ‘feminine’ tuna be changed, since masculine tunas are simply named tunas, without including the word ‘masculine’.

The tuna is also against “there being circuits of male and female tunas”: “That should always be mixed and, as far as possible, equitable. That the prizes were the same for everyone and that the evaluations were the same.

Another member of the female Tuna of Alicante shows her opposition “to the disappearance of the tunas as they are now: male and female” and acknowledges that, although she does not like them, she is not opposed to having mixed tunas. “It’s getting into something that, no matter how ministery he is, he neither comes nor goes,” she says.

Tuno ‘Grillo’, from the Tuna de Medicina de Barcelona that brings together young people between the ages of 18 and 25, believes that at the same University “the two can coexist” doing “separate things if they want and other things together if appropriate”. For the tuna, “pure segregation currently does not help the survival of the tuna in the universities, which is where they should live.”

«Our active tuna already do most of the activities together and my generation supports it in most things, but I am against the disappearance of the segregated tunas, each one should do what they want and the other tunas respect it », sentenced the young man.

For Antonio, a tuno from the Tuna de Peritos Industriales de Jaén, the tuna “is formed as it pleases because it is a musical group.” «Female tunas have also been formed and they have come to stay and live together but if we tunos have not formed mixed tunas it is because we did not feel like it. This smacks of ideological sectarian history,” warns the musician, who recalls that the tunas “have been freely and selflessly formed by the tunos.”

Finally, a tuna from Córdoba explains that the tunas have not depended on their faculties for “a very long time”, so “there is no contact between the tuna and its faculties”, which “do not subsidize the tuna”. For this reason, he affirms that neither the Minister of Universities, nor the rector, nor the dean could tell the tuna “that it has to dissolve because it is not mixed”: “We could have a fit of laughter.”

The Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, has positioned himself against both the tuna and the residence halls attached to public universities segregating by sex.

“The tradition of the tuna and the segregated schools does not seem to me to be a tradition to preserve, especially if these university colleges are attached to public universities that have their statutes, their values,” he said in an interview with Europa Press Subirats. , who has opted for “there are university traditions that can be renewed”.

In this sense, the minister specified that not because a tradition “has always been like this, it has to continue to be like this.” “It seems good to me that at some university there is a tuna, but because this has always been the case, it does not have to continue to be so,” he said.