The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance that rejected the request of the heirs of a worker to oblige a company to pay them 500,000 dirhams as blood money and compensation for the death of their inheritor while performing his work.

The court stated that the criminal judgment acquitted the defendant of the charge of failing to provide safety reasons, and the witnesses agreed that the deceased was not using safety means, including a head helmet, at the time of the accident.

In the details, the heirs of a worker filed a lawsuit, demanding that a heavy equipment company oblige it to pay them an amount of 200,000 legal blood money, in addition to an amount of 300,000 dirhams, as compensation after the blood money, in compensation for all the material, moral and moral damages incurred by them as a result of the death of their inheritor. And oblige the company to pay late interest at the rate of 12%, in addition to fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The lawsuit stated that the company had mistakenly caused the death of the plaintiffs’ legator, and that was a result of its negligence, lack of caution and breach of what was imposed on it by the principles of its profession and job, for not providing the necessary security and safety means to protect from the dangers of work and machinery at the work site, which was the cause of the death of the legator of the plaintiffs after the door fell She was convicted of a criminal case, but in the appeal the appealed judgment was canceled and the court acquitted the appellant (the company) of the two charges ascribed to her.

While the lawyer of the defendant company submitted a response memorandum in which he demanded that no requests from the plaintiffs be accepted, and that blood money be requested not to be demanded due to the precedent of a final and final ruling on appeal, and the inadmissibility of the case against the defendant to file it against an unqualified person, and as a result, the court dismissed the case.

The lawyer demanded that the insurance company include a new litigant in the lawsuit, and as a result oblige the litigant litigant with what it may decide for the plaintiffs, while obliging the plaintiffs to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The plaintiffs did not accept the ruling and appealed it, demanding the cancellation of the appealed ruling in what was decided on the case and the judiciary again with their previous requests. In the death of himself due to his negligence, based on the criminal judgment when he acquitted the appellant of the charge of causing the death of their inheritor, because the machine that caused the death of their inheritor is owned by the appellant and it bears the burden of maintenance, and the work of their inheritor was limited to cleaning that machine, which led to the door falling on him and his death. Demanding blood money and compensation.

For its part, the court stated in the rationale for its ruling that the obituary that the appealed judgment had erred in applying the law and was marred by corruption in the inference and in violation of the established papers, was not correct because it was proven that the appealed judgment had discussed the appeals’ requests and responded to them, noting that the penal judgment, the appeal of the eye, denied the charge of negligence before The appellant, under the pretext of the concerted statements of witnesses by providing reasons and means of safety by her, and that they all testified that the deceased was not using safety means, including a head helmet, at the time of his death, and that the cause of death was his failure to fix the iron door of the stomach after it had been dismantled from its position, and since the aforementioned criminal judgment He has decided on the matter before this court, and it has become absolutely not permissible to appeal.

The court said that it does not have the right to violate the final ruling issued by the criminal court as long as it has decided on the same issue before it, which is the claim of the first respondent’s failure to provide reasons for safety, and then the appeal of the appellants becomes unreasonable and requires a response, and the court ruled to accept the appeal. In form and subject matter, it rejected it and upheld the appealed ruling, and obliged the appellants to pay the expenses.