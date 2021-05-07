The employers’ association of the large construction companies (Seopan) and the General Directorate of Traffic are the few support that the central government has so far to apply the toll on the state network of highways and highways from the year 2024. Meanwhile, it grows the rejection of this measure by the organizations of transporters and drivers, consumer associations and opposition parties. These were joined yesterday by United Podemos, a partner in the Government of Pedro Sánchez, who considers it a “tax on the middle classes.”

The Transport Ministry has not yet established a reference price. Other sources pointed out yesterday that a cent per kilometer traveled could be applied, but the department of José Luis Ábalos specified that it is not yet known, since he is “doing numbers”, as THE TRUTH has learned. Likewise, it considers the proposal made by Seopan of 3 cents per kilometer for light vehicles and 14 for trucks to be exaggerated. The toll is a key issue for the Region of Murcia, which has one of the largest fleets of refrigerated trucks for export, especially fruit and vegetables.

The Ministry indicated that the materialization of this measure – included in the reform plan to obtain European recovery funds – is still in a “very green” phase. The collection of the toll will probably be based on a technological system of reading gates that will record the license plates of the vehicles, which will take time to install.

Yesterday alluded to a rate of one cent per kilometer, but the Executive emphasizes that there is still no proposal



The Ministry assured that it will respect the commitment it has with transporters not to apply this measure until there is an agreement with the sector, in which it also wants to include the autonomous communities. Consider that many European countries apply tolls to maintain and conserve the road network. At the same time, the Ministry defends that it is necessary to bet on less polluting systems, such as the railroad.

Government ‘offensive’



A week after presenting the reform plan to Brussels, members of the Government have come out to defend some of the most controversial measures, such as the toll. Yesterday the vice presidents Nadia Calviño and Teresa Ribera did. It is necessary for drivers to pay fees for the use of the roads to face maintenance that detracts about 11,000 million euros a year from the Budgets, they said. Ribera indicated that the measure will not be applied until “the recovery has been settled.”

Calviño defended the generalization of tolls (in Spain only 18% of the highways are pay-per-use), indicating that this model “is the one followed in the rest of the surrounding countries and is the fairest from the point of view of view of the distribution in the territory. He insisted that in recent years “we have not spent enough to maintain the highways.” Faced with criticism from the opposition, he said that there are only two ways to finance this recovery: “Let only some pay or all users pay.”