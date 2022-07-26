Majority (54%) are still in favor of cannabis-based medicines; 37% are against. In January, 61% supported the release

The percentage of Brazilians who reject the authorization of marijuana in medical treatments has increased in the last 6 months. In January, they were 26%; today, it’s 37%. The data are from research PowerDate held from July 17 to 19, 2022.

The group that approves the medicinal use of the plant is still the majority, but it has dropped 7 percentage points in 6 months – now, 54% are in favor of the release. Another 9% do not know or prefer not to give an opinion on the subject.

This is the 2nd time the PowerDate asks the question to the interviewees.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from July 17 to 19, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-07122/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

O Power 360 it also details the positioning of voters by demographics. Here’s the data by sex, age group, region, level of education and income:

CROSSING: GOVERNMENT APPROVAL

Bolsonarista voters are divided on the matter: 45% say they are in favor and 45% are against the release of herbal medicines. Among those who disapprove of the administration of Jair Bolsonaro, the scenario is one of greater approval. Six in 10 respondents want the herb to be released in medical treatments. In this group, 31% are against the idea.

POWERDATA

The content of PowerDate can be read on social networks, where infographics and news are shared. Follow the profiles of the research division of the Power 360 at the twitterat the Facebookat the Instagram and not LinkedIn.

Read other reports:

POWERDATACAST

O Power 360 it’s the PowerDate periodically publish the PowerDataCast, focused exclusively on the debate of electoral and public opinion polls. The last episode had the participation of political scientists Alon Feuerwerker and Rodolfo Costa Pinto, who is also coordinator of the PowerDate.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of the Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was held from July 17 to 19, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07122/2022.