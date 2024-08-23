Governor of São Paulo and supporter of Ricardo Nunes’ reelection as mayor of São Paulo says that “there is a lot of water to pass under the bridge”

The governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), says that the rejection of the candidate Pablo Marcal (PRTB) in the race for Mayor of São Paulo “should grow a lot”. Supporter of the reelection of Ricardo Nunes (MDB), the governor cites recent research that already shows this increase in the negative indicator for the former coach who shook up the dispute in São Paulo.

“I think there’s a lot of water to pass under the bridge. There’s TV that’s starting, and the challenge is to make good programs, and it’s also necessary to adjust the content for networks.”, Tarcísio said to Poder360.

“Another point we are beginning to notice is the increase in rejection of Marçal”, declares Tarcísio, citing the voting intention study by the company Paraná Pesquisas, released this Friday (August 23, 2024). Today, Marçal is the 2nd most rejected candidate by São Paulo residents, with 25.7%. Only Guilherme Boulos (Psol) is behind: 32.7%.

Tarcísio is part of the former president’s political group Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and understands that Nunes’ reelection is vital to maintain a good relationship with the mayor of the state capital.

Barbs with Bolsonaro

After flirting with Bolsonarism, Marçal is on a collision course with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its allies. Marçal and Bolsonaro exchanged barbs, this Thursday (22.Aug.2024), in a publication on the profile of the former Chief Executive.

The candidate commented on Bolsonaro’s post: “Like you said: they’re going to miss us.” AND the former president replied: “Us? A hug”.

Marçal stated that he donated R$100,000 to Bolsonaro’s 2022 presidential campaign, in addition to helping with digital strategies and recording more than 800 videos at Planalto. “If there is no us, be more clear”wrote the former coach.

According to Marçal, he and Bolsonaro had lunch recently and, for him, all disagreements were resolved. “You me gave the medal and I continue to respect you”.

The candidate stated that he was added to the list of people being investigated by the PF (Federal Police) for having helped Bolsonaro and demanded the money he donated to the former Chief Executive for his campaign.

“If the captain wants to remove me from the ‘we’, help me by returning the 100 thousand reais deposited in my campaign here for mayor of São Paulo, because I am not using public money and I will not put my own money in, so as not to be investigated once again. If by chance you do not want to help in the campaign, consider the ‘We’ as correct,” he wrote.

Survey

The lifting of the Paraná Research released this Friday (Aug 23, 2024) shows that candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB) has advanced in the race for Mayor of São Paulo and is in 3rd place in the electoral race. He remains behind the current mayor and candidate for reelection, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol).

Nunes, supported by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), appears numerically ahead with 24.1% of voting intentions. He is technically tied with the federal deputy from Psol, a candidacy endorsed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which has 21.9%. The coach scores 17.9%. Here is the full of the study (PDF – 894 kB).

The TV presenter Jose Luis Datena (PSDB), which had 15.9% of the votes in the previous poll, now has 13.2%. It was overtaken by Marçal. Federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB) has 7.3% of voting intentions.

Here are the results of the 1st stimulated scenario (when the candidates’ names are presented):

Ricardo Nunes (MDB) – 24.1% (it was 25.1% at the beginning of August);

24.1% (it was 25.1% at the beginning of August); Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) – 21.9% (was 23.2%);

21.9% (was 23.2%); Pablo Marcal (PRTB) – 17.9% (was 12.5%);

17.9% (was 12.5%); Jose Luiz Datena (PSDB) – 13.2% (was 15.9%);

13.2% (was 15.9%); Tabata Amaral (PSB) – 7.3% (was 5.5%);

7.3% (was 5.5%); Marina Helena (New) – 3.6% (was 3.5%);

3.6% (was 3.5%); Bebeto Haddad (DC) – 0.6%;

0.6%; John Pepper (PCO) – 0.6% (was 1.1%);

0.6% (was 1.1%); Ricardo Senese (UP) – 0.1% (was 0.3%);

0.1% (was 0.3%); Altino (PSTU) – 0% (was 0.4%);

0% (was 0.4%); none/blank/null – 6.2%;

don’t know/didn’t answer – 4.4%.

The survey was conducted by Paraná Pesquisas from August 19 to 22, 2024. A total of 1,500 people aged 16 or over in São Paulo were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 2.6 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number SP-06659/2024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$20,000. The amount was paid with its own resources.

A Datafolha survey released on Thursday (Aug 22, 2024) showed a three-way technical tie between the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol), influencer Pablo Marçal (PRTB) and the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) in the race for Mayor of São Paulo. The municipal elections will be in October 2024.

The PSOL member, supported by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), has 23% of voting intentions. Marçal advanced 7 pp (percentage points) and now has 21% of the votes. Nunes – a candidacy endorsed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which indicated Colonel Mello Araújo as vice-president on the ticket – has 19%.

TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB) and federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB) have, respectively, 10% and 8% of voting intentions.

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from August 20 to 21, 2024. 1,204 voters were interviewed in São Paulo. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is approximately 3 pp (percentage points). The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-08344/2024. It cost R$ 95,438.14. The amount was paid by Grupo Globo (contractor) and S.Paulo Newspaper.