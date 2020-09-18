Are the federal states allowed to decide for themselves whether to accept asylum seekers from abroad? Berlin and Thuringia had suggested that. However, they did not find a majority for their Federal Council initiative among the other country leaders.

Andreas Geisel (SPD), Berlin’s Senator for the Interior, speaks in the Federal Council. The initiative of his federal state about the unauthorized admission of asylum seekers was rejected

B.Erlin and Thuringia failed with their Federal Council initiative to independently accept asylum seekers in the Federal Council. In the vote on Friday, their proposal, which is also rejected by the federal government, did not achieve a majority.

It planned to allow the federal states to decide for themselves whether to accept asylum seekers from abroad. The consent of the Federal Minister of the Interior, which is required under the current legal situation, should be abolished.

The Berlin interior administration announced after the decision that they regretted it very much. “An approval would have given the federal states more freedom and responsibility in such an important question.”

The agreement with the Federal Ministry of the Interior is a major hurdle, said Berlin’s Senator for the Interior, Andreas Geisel (SPD), to the state chiefs. “We already felt that in Berlin.”

Geisel pleaded for its own state programs: “In many federal states and municipalities there is a willingness to get involved in people in humanitarian emergencies. I expressly welcome this willingness to help, ”said the SPD politician. “State admission programs are solidarity in practice.”

Dirk Adam (Greens), Minister for Migration and Justice from Thuringia, also argued for a change in the law. He said he was promoting a little more transfer of competence to the federal states. “Let us together give countries that want to take in people for their own humanitarian reasons, the opportunity to act quickly.”

References also to European law

Stephan Mayer (CSU), Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of the Interior, rejected the initiative from Berlin and Thuringia. When it comes to managing a country’s immigration, asylum and migration policy, it is up to the federal government, he said.

Mayer criticized that such state admission programs would treat asylum seekers unequally in Germany.

Because while the protection status is granted from the outset in state programs, foreigners who are allowed to enter via an admissions program of the federal government have to go through an asylum procedure with no outcome. This carries the risk that “the impression arises that we are not complying with applicable European law”.

Dispute over the interpretation of the Moria fire

Interior Senator Geisel praised the fact that after the destruction of the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, the federal government had decided to take in unaccompanied minors and 408 families from Greece. But it was “regrettable that only a burned down refugee camp brought movement into the reception”, criticized the SPD politician.

Mayer contradicted this account and emphasized that the admission of unaccompanied children and sick children who were flown in from Greece accompanied by parents and siblings had begun long before the fire.

The overcrowded Moria refugee camp on Lesbos burned down last week. As a result, more than 12,000 people were made homeless in one fell swoop. The Greek authorities assume arson. Young Afghan asylum seekers were arrested as suspects. A temporary tent camp has now been set up on Lesbos.