Thursday, February 2, 2023
Rejection of aberrational death threats against directors of Atlético Nacional

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
Sports
Mauricio Navarro

Mauricio Navarro new president of Nacional

Mauricio Navarro new president of Nacional

The pamphlets, distributed throughout Medellín, arouse outrage in Colombian soccer.

The situation at Atlético Nacional is becoming more and more difficult. The fans continue to demand the departure of President Mauricio Navarro and Vice President Benjamín Romero, and this Thursday they were once again the victims of outrageous threats against them.

outrageous threats

National Athletic vs. Equity.

As reported on social networks, the streets of Medellín woke up with some posters in which they “invite the funeral” of Navarro and Romero. Threats that add to the one from a few days ago at the administrative headquarters in Itagüí, when dead chickens appeared next to Romero’s photo.

This Thursday, the journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid drew the attention of the authorities in Medellín and mentioned that this broke with any peaceful protest.

“This is no longer a peaceful claim, this is already crime. The authorities in Medellín cannot allow the dissatisfaction of some fans to turn into threats of this type. Some streets of the capital of Antioquia woke up with these pamphlets”he said on Twitter.

And it is that the posters that invite the funeral of the managers appeared stuck in different points of Medellín.

“He will decide the date and time,” warns the threatening pamphlet.

In addition to the funeral posters and the dead chickens, Navarro and Romero had already denounced threats before the end of 2022.

FOOTBALL

