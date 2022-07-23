The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court rejected a compensation claim filed by a person who was defrauded while purchasing a vehicle, due to the difference in the name in the civil suit, from the name of the victim in the criminal case.

The details of the case relate to a man filing a lawsuit against 3 defendants, in which he demanded that they pay him an amount of 45,000 dirhams and the legal interest at 12% and oblige them to pay him 35,000 dirhams as material and moral compensation and oblige them to pay fees, expenses and fees, indicating that the plaintiff They agreed with him to sell a car to him, so he transferred the amount of the claim to the first defendant in installments, and the latter requested to transfer part of the amount to the accounts of the second and third defendants.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its judgment that, according to the decision of the Evidence Law, the plaintiff must prove his right and the plaintiff may deny it, noting that the plaintiff had instituted this lawsuit in person and relied on the attached penal provisions, and it was established from these provisions that the victim was another person, The plaintiff is not in this case, and he did not ask the court to conduct an investigation on this subject, and he did not indicate the reason for filing this lawsuit in his name without the name recorded as the victim in the criminal case, especially since the one who instituted this lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiff is a lawyer. with fees and charges.



