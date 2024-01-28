The elections in Venezuela once again took a radical turn after the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela ratified last Friday, January 26, that the presidential candidate of the main opposition coalition, Maria Corina Machadohad been disqualified for 15 years, which prevents her from participating in the elections scheduled for the second half of this year.

The decision was rejected by different countries and organizations that have made their concern and discomfort clear. In fact, the Organization of American States (OAS) indicated that Venezuela deserves “the possibility of free, fair and transparent elections.

The first reaction was from the United States Government. In fact, Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US State Department, said, “it is inconsistent with the commitment of Nicolás Maduro's representatives to hold a competitive Venezuelan presidential election in 2024.”

Because of this, The American country is reviewing the sanctions against Venezuela. “Currently, the United States is reviewing our sanctions policy on Venezuela, based on this fact and the recent political attacks against candidates from the democratic opposition and civil society,” the spokesperson added.

Added to the concern was Government of Uruguay who published a statement in which they reject the decision.

“Uruguay observes with great concern these judicial disqualifications of political opponents from holding elective or public positions, since they directly threaten the holding of free, democratic and competitive elections,” the statement said.

Argentina and Ecuador They were not far behind and both countries rejected and expressed their concern.

“The political situation in Venezuela continues with concern and regrets the decision to disqualify the main opposition leader and winner of the primaries, María Corina Machado, from exercising public functions,” says the statement from the Government of Argentina.

Ecuador rejects the confirmation of the Supreme Court of Venezuela

Ecuador, for its part, was more forceful: “Ecuador rejects the confirmation of the Supreme Court of Venezuela to disqualify, for 15 years, from exercising public functions, Mrs. María Corina Machado, opposition leader and winner of the October 2023 primary elections,” stated the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry. in your X network account.

The message of the Organization of American States (OAS)



This Sunday, January 28, from the United States, the Organization of American States spoke out.

“The Venezuelan dictatorship's recent actions of prosecuting and politically imprisoning opponents, especially those linked to the majority opposition leadership, already made it clear that the dictatorship had no intention of allowing clean and transparent elections to be held,” the OAS said.

He added that “the leadership of María Corina Machado is irreplaceable, as is all leadership that arises from the convictions and interests of the people,” and therefore “it would be pathetic and repulsive if someone tried to take that place, ignoring the popular pronouncement indisputable that there was in the country in the primaries”.

We must never believe that this dictatorship will fulfill agreements and commitments made, the most recurrent thing has always been the violation of them.

“We must never believe that this dictatorship will fulfill agreements and commitments made, the most recurrent thing has always been their violation,” added the statement, in which the OAS commits not to abandon “the fight to return democracy to Venezuela.” “.

Why was María Corina Machado disqualified?

The writing details that Machado She is disqualified for having “participated in the orchestrated corruption plot” by the former head of Parliament Juán Guaidó, as well as for failing to comply with Venezuelan regulations, by accepting “accreditation as an alternate representative” of Panama before the Organization of American States (OAS), in a debate held in 2014.

The sanction of the Comptroller General's Office – which in 2015 disqualified Machado for a year – was known last June after opposition deputy José Brito requested information from the institution about the political status of the anti-Chavista.

The published decision establishes that his sanction has a duration of 15 years, counting from September 2021.

In December, Machado expressed his willingness to “do everything that has to be done” so that the path towards a “clean and free” presidential election is maintained and advanced, so going to the TSJ was, in his opinion, an “unequivocal step in the direction of defeat” of President Nicolás Maduro.

The former deputy swept the opposition primaries on October 22, when she received 92.35% of the votes.

