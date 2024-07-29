The Civil Police have confirmed that a young couple was the one who left a newborn On Sunday, July 21, in the bathroom of a health center in São Bernardo do Campoin Greater São Paulo, Brazil.

Security cameras from the Immediate Care Unit (UPA) in the Baeta Neves neighborhood captured the moment of the baby’s abandonment and discovery.

According to the city’s Sectional Police Station, which reported on Saturday, July 27, A 15-year-old teenager and her 17-year-old partner are the child’s parents.

The baby, who is currently one week old, is currently in hospital under the custody of the courts. As minors, the young men will face charges of “abandonment of an incapacitated person” in freedom.

The child’s mother is the one who appears in the video entering with the baby wrapped in blankets. Later, the child is greeted by the health center employees.

“Both [adolescentes]afraid of getting pregnant early, and then, afraid of having to raise the baby, they had already agreed to abandon it,” said sectional delegate Kelly Cristina Sacchetto.

According to the delegate, neither the teenagers nor their guardians will keep the baby. It will be up to the courts to determine the child’s future. The baby’s mother decided to abandon him after giving birth at homeaccording to the police.

How did they identify them?

Personnel from the 6th Police District (DP) of São Bernardo do Campo identified the young men after reviewing the camera recordings.

They confirmed that the newborn’s mother had arrived at the health center in a vehicle from an app. After locating the driver by the license plate of the carthey found the young woman.

Accompanied by a guardian, the young woman was questioned by authorities this week and initially lied, claiming the baby was not hers and that she had found it in a vacant lot.

She then decided to take him to a hospital. However, later, she confessed to the abandonment. She also mentioned that she and her partner decided to leave the baby at the health center. Next to the newborn was a note: “Good afternoon. Please take good care of him and take him to the doctor.“.

According to the municipality of São Bernardo, the baby was taken to the Women’s Hospital, where he received medical care. The child underwent antibiotic treatment and is expected to be discharged within a month.

