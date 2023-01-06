Rejection for a barista who viciously assaults a child for having a shirt from another club

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Barrista shot a minor.
‘Close Up’ video screenshot, iStock
Barrista shot a minor.
The video shows that the subject gives him a brick. Then, the aggressor attacks the child’s guardian.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 6, 2023, 10:54 AM
An atrocious fact dismays Argentine soccer. This Friday the attack by a barrabrava from Almirante Brown, a First National team, on a minor who was wearing the Deportivo Morón club shirt is in the news.
Vile aggression for wearing another team’s shirt
In the film recording of the attack, which occurred in the town of La Matanza, in the province of Buenos Aires, it is seen how the subject reached the minor, who was accompanied by another adolescent, and throws a brick at him.
Next step, the guardian of the young people, who would be their uncle, intervenes.
The man ends up being the victim of two shots.
An aunt of the minor reported on social networks that the subject attacked them because they were wearing another team’s jersey and didn’t want to take it off.
“My 14-year-old nephew was wearing the Rooster shirt along with his brother, who came for a walk from Neuquén, a kid who doesn’t bother anyone. He comes across this shit… of people who got out of the car to hurt him take off the shirt. They did not want to fight and the trash began to throw stones at him. In the video you can see him resting his weapon on the ground to grab the stone. He was already armed in broad daylight.”the woman recounted.
According to information from the ‘Primer Plano’ medium, the young man remains out of danger, and his uncle is in stable condition.
SPORTS
More news
January 6, 2023, 10:54 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rejection #barista #viciously #assaults #child #shirt #club
Leave a Reply