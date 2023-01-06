Rejection for a barista who viciously assaults a child for having a shirt from another club

An atrocious fact dismays Argentine soccer. This Friday the attack by a barrabrava from Almirante Brown, a First National team, on a minor who was wearing the Deportivo Morón club shirt is in the news.

Vile aggression for wearing another team’s shirt

In the film recording of the attack, which occurred in the town of La Matanza, in the province of Buenos Aires, it is seen how the subject reached the minor, who was accompanied by another adolescent, and throws a brick at him.

Next step, the guardian of the young people, who would be their uncle, intervenes.

The man ends up being the victim of two shots.

An aunt of the minor reported on social networks that the subject attacked them because they were wearing another team’s jersey and didn’t want to take it off.

“My 14-year-old nephew was wearing the Rooster shirt along with his brother, who came for a walk from Neuquén, a kid who doesn’t bother anyone. He comes across this shit… of people who got out of the car to hurt him take off the shirt. They did not want to fight and the trash began to throw stones at him. In the video you can see him resting his weapon on the ground to grab the stone. He was already armed in broad daylight.”the woman recounted.

According to information from the ‘Primer Plano’ medium, the young man remains out of danger, and his uncle is in stable condition.

SPORTS

More news