While the revelations around The Voice of Holland still rumbling, the Netherlands has been rocked by a new #MeToo scandal. The reaction was rightly shocked at the reasons for the resignation of Marc Overmars as general manager at Ajax. First of all, like any #MeToo case, this is a drama for innocent employees who have fallen prey to abuse of power, and whose trust in their employer has been deeply violated.

In recent years, the former football player has been widely praised as the architect behind the advance of Ajax, the man who brought the flagship of Dutch football back to the European top, and who earned tens of millions of euros for his club. His fall, caused by having far exceeded the behavioral limits towards several employees, came like a bolt from the blue. The image damage that Overmars inflicts on itself, Dutch football and the worldwide respected football institute Ajax is colossal.

Cynics will say it was inevitable, a #MeToo scandal in ‘football’, the definition of the ultimate male stronghold for some. Women have only recently entered the field with some regularity, both on the field and in the boardrooms of the professional clubs; it remains a small minority.

Sexually transgressive behavior and abuse of power occur in all sections of society. Since the #MeToo movement started in 2017, attention has grown enormously; In the Netherlands, it brought cases to light at universities, in the art sector, at town halls, in churches, at schools, in show business – including in the sports world.

Every time revelations follow statements of disbelief from the circle concerned, and that it should never have happened. But that’s really not enough anymore. While the dust clouds of The Voice As a result, many employers tightened up their policies and employees were encouraged to report abuses. That is no longer enough either. The Overmars case, and other scandals, show that it is far from clear to everyone that crossing borders is also abject, base and cowardly from their position of power. That limits apply to everyone, no matter how much money and power you have. Just for them.

Calls for culture change are no longer enough either. Clubs or companies must actively get to work. There must be a code of social behaviour, an instruction stating what undesirable behavior is. The standards must be known to everyone, there must be a confidential adviser, a complaints committee, training for the staff. Management must lead by example and be accountable for misconduct.

And that’s not enough either. Border crossings are often ashamed because they have fallen through the cracks. A true culture change only takes place if managers stay within the boundaries because they feel that the abuse of power is unacceptable, and not just because it is not allowed. It takes time. But it starts and ends with awareness – on all levels. In that regard, the appointment of a special government commissioner, as announced by the cabinet on Tuesday afternoon, could be a step in the right direction. The subject may no longer be taken off the agenda until everyone is completely clear about what behavior is and what is not desired – and everyone starts to behave according to those rules. In all walks of life. In the cultural sector, business, education, show business, government – ​​and in sports.