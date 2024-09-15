The German government announced on Monday its decision to activate controls at all its land borders with the intention of reducing illegal immigration and to toughen the policy of handling asylum requests, which involves keeping applicants in detention while it is decided whether Germany or any other EU State is competent to decide on their requests. The measure, made public by the Minister of the Interior, of the social democrat SPD, involves applying an exception to the free movement established by the Schengen agreement, which provides for the possibility of doing so when there is a serious threat to internal security. Currently, there are a dozen countries that have activated exceptions, but, due to its centrality and the extension to all borders, the German decision has special significance.

The announcement came after the resounding defeat of the governing coalition parties – SPD, Greens and Liberals – in the regional elections in the east of the country, held shortly after a terrorist attack in which a Syrian asylum seeker was arrested and in which the far right enjoyed a strong rise. It also comes just a few days before the holding of another election in Brandenburg, also in the east. It is, by all accounts, an electoral measure whose practical benefits are as dubious as its foundations: despite serving as a populist alibi, the percentage of immigration is low in eastern Germany.

There is little doubt, however, about the negative consequences of this decision. In addition to the restriction on freedom of movement and the already evident anger of neighbouring countries, such a decision by the EU’s main power sets a precedent and weakens an aspect as important for European integration as free movement. It is unlikely that Schengen will end up being reversed, but exceptions to its application will become the norm.

An equally or more worrying consequence is the risk that the adoption of certain measures by moderate parties will legitimise the xenophobic discourse of extreme parties and consolidate the mental framework that makes immigrants the scapegoat for problems that have nothing to do with them. Not even the most demagogic electoralism justifies, for example, proposals such as suspending the granting of asylum to entire villages, as proposed by the leader of the German Christian Democrats for Syrians and Afghans.

Germany is, however, no exception. In other countries, supposedly non-populist parties are galloping towards extreme positions on migration issues. It is enough to recall that in France, the Macronists approved a law last December so harsh that it was hailed as a personal achievement by Marine Le Pen. For its part, the Dutch coalition government, led by the ultras, announced on Friday draconian measures that it has yet to detail, but which include abandoning the community consensus on asylum.

Moderate parties must reject the far-right discourse on migration, which feeds a false idea of ​​emergency and insecurity that is far removed from reality. Their responsibility is to counteract this intrigue with a discourse supported by data, international humanitarian law and the pure evidence of the wealth, not just material, that immigration represents for the European Union.