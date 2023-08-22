Rejected in sixth grade with six failings, she appeals to the TAR and is promoted

A rejection canceled by the Tar. After achieving six failings in sixth grade, a 14-year-old girl was rejected by the teachers of the Tivoli V State Comprehensive Institute, which she attended. A decision contested by the girl’s parents and now overturned by the Regional Administrative Court.

“Non-admission to the next grade in lower secondary school must be considered an exception”, wrote the judges of the Regional Administrative Court in the sentence in which, according to reports from Il Messaggero, they observed that “from the first month of school until the end lessons” the student had “seen her knowledge increase and her grades improve”.

An evaluation that follows the orientation of the Council of State, inviting to evaluate the entire course of studies of the girl. The rejection was triggered by the slight failings in geography, French, mathematics, science and music and the more serious one in English, which exceeded the maximum limit of one serious and two slight failings. The professors also highlighted that “over the course of the year attendance was regular” and behavior was “good”, but the commitment was “scarce and inadequate, both in carrying out homework and in studying”, deciding for the rejection.

According to the judges, the teachers should instead have activated “specific strategies to improve learning levels”. “The speed of the correct pronunciation of the Lazio Tar will allow the student to make up for any gaps by following individualized courses organized by the school”, reports the sentence.

The head teacher, Francesca Pisani, says she is still convinced that the girl should be rejected, expressing concern “for the difficulties that the student could encounter”.