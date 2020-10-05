Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan Salman Khan’s mach-awaited show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has started with a bang. The year 2020 has changed everyone’s life and with this new change, Big Boss will respond to 2020. The reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is famous not only for fight-fights but also for making romance and couples. This time, in the house of Bigg Boss 14, the real-life couple of Mr. and Mrs. Shukla i.e. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina have been entered. Earlier in the Bigg Boss, mians like Tanaz-Bakhtiar and Apoorva Agnihotri-Shilpa have appeared in previous seasons of Biwi show.

In the last episode, it was seen that Rubina did not like Siddharth Shukla’s fun at all. After which Rubina reacted too. Actually, Sara Gurpal was given the duty to clean the swimming pool. But when there is no cleaning material, she tells the seniors about it. That’s when Siddharth Shukla teases Sara Gurpal, having fun with him.

Siddharth asks Sara to take the sieve to clean the swimming pool. Sara says that the monkey entered the pool, the dirt will not be cleaned by sieve. Then Siddhartha said – Where do you think water comes from, monkeys do not jump in rivers. During this, Rubina also comes there. He does not like this attitude of Siddharth Shukla at all. She tells Siddharth that the monkey jumps in the river, not in the mountains. So I have the same habit.

Siddharth says in response, but now you have left the mountain for a long time. Rubina says not at all, I have come directly from the mountain. After this, Rubina says – In my contract, only one Shukla has to withstand the other. Sara and Hina Khan laugh at Rubina’s answer. Then Siddhartha says- Rubina if you want to bear me.