Rejected by the restaurant because she is celiac, the influencer vents

“We don’t admit celiacs here”: with these words Valentina Gluten Free, a celiac influencer who became known on the web for having transformed a pathology into an opportunity, was rejected by a restaurant in her area, in the province of La Spezia.

The influencer herself recounted the misadventure through a video posted on hers profile Instagram.

“I call a restaurant in my area to book and when I mention that I have celiac disease, I am told: ‘We don’t accept celiacs here'” says Valentina Gluten Free on social media.

“I felt discriminated against, excluded, different is wrong. I haven’t felt this feeling in a long time. Yet I’m used to misinformation and ignorance. Despite my now hard armor this sentence really hurt me ”explains the influencer again.

The reflection of the young woman continues: “Left out of a club due to my illness. Because of what I didn’t choose but which is part of me in an unbreakable way. As does my skin color, my gender, my hair, my height. Discriminated for an intrinsic characteristic of mine. I was shocked and took some time to calm down before telling you about it and denouncing this thing so that no one will ever again be allowed to say a similar sentence. I have the means to manage frustration and anger but think of a teenager or a child: how would they have felt in my place?”.

“To date we have all the possibilities to be inclusive, informed and respectful so this attitude is absolutely not justifiable – concludes the influencer – What makes the difference is knowledge because if you know celiac disease you know how to prepare a meal safely with few and simple attentions. There are no more excuses. Thanks for listening to me.”