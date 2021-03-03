To celebrate their 30th birthday, Editions de l’Olivier is reissuing emblematic titles from their catalog in their pocket. After Thirty Years and dust, by Jay McInerney, and If this book could bring me closer to you by Jean-Paul Dubois, the elegant “Bibliothèque de l’Olivier” collection welcomes Small by Geneviève Brisac, originally published in 1994. Nouk is 13 years old and stops eating food almost overnight. The curvy little girl experiences the mastery of her body, the desire for purity and the feeling of omnipotence provided by anorexia, a word she will discover much later. Skinny to the point of erasure, Nouk isolates himself, lies to her parents who want to force-feed her, vomits and, to compensate for the privations she inflicts on herself, feeds her little sister. “I’ve been taught that the first thing to expect from a storyteller is honesty. Traditional honesty ”, writes Geneviève Brisac. Alternating the point of view of the child and that of the adult, she revisits the painful zone of her adolescence in a fair and violent novel, to read or reread absolutely. S. J.