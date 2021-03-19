A bailaora, in the old Ziryab tablao, now converted into a bar. daniel carbonell

They are the little heroes of the pandemic who refuse to lower the blind. The same people who stealing hours of sleep have locked themselves in meetings without weekends and have turned every brainstorm upside down. All to find alternatives to their business models now ruined by the coronavirus restrictions. Do not die, is the slogan of these freelancers and SMEs that have reinvented themselves to face the greatest income crisis in Spain. A hecatomb that has bankrupted more than 200,000 companies in the first nine months of 2020, according to the INE.

Resuming on the ashes is what they have chosen to overcome at least some of their large losses. Most come from the worst hit sectors, such as tourism, hospitality and nightlife. Examples such as that of the businessman Antonio Solera, who works to convert his Klaatu Café into tourist apartments, despite “an eternal bureaucracy”, or that of Martin Fleischer, who has transformed his inn into a space for coworking and business incubator. “The conversion to deliverand, to take awaand the terraces are an unprecedented boost for the hospitality industry, which has come to stay ”, according to José Luis Yzuel, president of the Hospitality Industry of Spain. These are other stories of conversion.

From tablao flamenco to café. Anja Vollhardt runs Café Ziryab, which was born six years ago as a tablao. When at the beginning of last year the cancellations of the international public began, “we knew that something big was coming.” He confesses to having lost “a lot of money”, but he sticks to “keeping the place open against all odds”. He requested a terrace and they resorted to trial and error. “We tried having breakfast, but it didn’t work.” Now we “walk” with a more frequented afternoon in which “good weather also helps”. The tablao has gone from billing 50,000 euros in the last quarter of 2019 to less than a third as coffee.

Vollhardt, who has recovered the show on Saturday and Sunday, but has gone from a capacity of almost 100 people to the 28 allowed with the covid, acknowledges that “it does not compensate because the hiring of the artist is expensive and expenses are not covered”. For this reason, he urges the National Association of Flamenco Tablaos of Spain, ANTFE, “an aid plan” because it predicts that “tablaos are at risk of extinction”. This is confirmed by its president and owner of the emblematic Corral de la Morería, Juan Manuel del Rey, who describes the situation of the 93 flamenco tablaos in Spain as “dramatic”.

A sector that invoices 1% compared to 2019 as 95% of the shows remain closed, which has already caused the bankruptcy of 30%. “If the aid does not arrive on time or is insufficient, flamenco ends,” says Del Rey. A business that moves more than five million international tourists a year who leave some 5,800 million euros in Spain on their visits. “With the disappearance of the tablao, the bailaor also dies because it is his reason for existing.”

From ‘catering’ to television set. Medems Catering went from a turnover in 2019 of 3.7 million to 362,000 euros last year, already converted into a television set. Its headquarters, a four-story building on Madrid’s Conde de Casal street, was closed sine die on March 11 and with its 22 workers at ERTE. “The world fell to our feet, without events, parties, weddings or banquets … But giving up was not an option”, maintains its co-founder Michel de Fuentes. Sleepless nights, endless meetings, laps and laps “assessing unmet needs”.

They finally decided to launch a virtual gastronomic demonstration classroom with coverage for 30 participants. “We set up a television set with four cameras and two technicians, and action! Each participant receives a box with the precooked ingredients for a menu for two, connects to our link, and the chef explains how to cook it in real time, ”says De Fuentes. We sell the pack to companies that seek to gather, motivate or reward their employees and customers. Regarding the direct aid announced by the Government, the financial director of Medems Catering, Luis González-Mesones, confesses “not very optimistic” because “they tend to include very complicated conditions”.

From bar to ‘e-commerce’. Manu Marañón can’t believe it. His thousand-year-old recipe for salted anchovy or anchovy, stored and sealed safely in a bank, has exploded electronic sales in the pandemic. From the Txepetxa bar, in San Sebastián, a place of just 50 square meters to order online throughout the world. “We started the digital sale before a demand that was multiplied by customer shipments to their elders in confinement.” “The internet exploited us, a business model that we had barely worked on and for which we are now looking for partners throughout Spain,” says Marañón. He confesses that the master formula of his anchovy has “saved” him in his sector, whose average loss in the Basque Country does not fall below 100,000 euros.

From selling tickets to vegan sneakers. Jorge Caprile, an expert in sports marketing, was caught by the pandemic working on the digital sale of football tickets. Without an audience in the games, its technological strength prompted its reconversion. He looked for a partner and, with the 70,000 euros saved, he launched Vegtus, a start-up that sells ecological sneakers. “I chose the nopal, a tissue that comes out of the cactus, because the plant is not killed by taking its leaves and its production hardly requires water.” As an entrepreneur, Caprile has sought to “offer a product whose manufacture does not violate human rights”. It exports to Mexico, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

From disco to daytime cocktail bar. The license to open as a bar and having their landlord forgive their debt during the closing “has saved us from ruin,” says David Ponziano, partner at Sala Specka. To change the business model “we refurbished the premises, bought new furniture and hired qualified cocktail bar personnel.” He adds that now they pay 60% of rent and that they have timidly increased their income “by including a snack letter.” We are billing 25% of the 40,000 euros per month prior to the covid, but here we continue ”.