This adventure began in Europe, in France, back in the month of June 2015. At that time a first research meeting on Africans in the diaspora took place, the objective of which was to reflect on the way in which Hispanic studies approach and they reflect the African question and that of its Afro-descendants. It is title Afrodiaspora: reflections on the field of Hispanic studies and the Afro-descendant question: issues and perspectives, and was organized by the Ibero-American Research Center (CRIIA-GRELPP)

In this event, the first steps were taken to rethink the teaching of Spanish in African countries, provide Afro-Hispanic materials to teachers, increase the study of writers, painters and other artists in whose works Afro-descendants are staged, overcome the invisibility that the latter suffer and analyze how the racial question manifests itself in the Americas. That inaugural seminar concluded with a round table whose success and interest, both among the researchers and the audience, made clear the need and urgency of repeating the event. Afro-Latin, finally, aroused interest in the Academy.

Participants agreed to immediately address the most pressing: to reflect on what would be the appropriate materials for Spanish learners (and their cultures) from Africa or the African diaspora. The core and pressing question was the following: Could we continue to offer and use materials with essentially Eurocentric content in classrooms, ignoring in practice all of African history and that of its Afro-descendants? Before answering, we must take into account the global demographic weight of this group and that its representation in the case of Latin America and the Caribbean now represents 30% of the population.

The only possible answer was a resounding no. Thus, the next required step was to devise a new meeting to comprehensively analyze the expression and content of the teaching and practical resources that we have today. It would be done from a new perspective, that is to say: conceiving and shaping new materials with Afrodecolonial content, with a fair representation of Africans and their descendants.

Senegal, first stop

In May 2017, the second meeting was organized within the Gaston Berger University of Saint Louis in Senegal; this time on the African continent and in the form of a colloquium: I International Colloquium Representations of Africans and Afro-descendants in school textbooks. Afro-decolonial perspectives. Practical and theoretical views. 40 researchers, a dozen non-academic personnel (writers, activists …), a large group of secondary school teachers and a good number of students participated in it.

All the interventions focused on how to prepare the didactic materials, which reflected the philosophy of the colloquium, and epistemological reflections and concrete actions were presented for the decolonization of the aforementioned contents in the classrooms. The countries under study were Africa (Senegal, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Cameroon, Mozambique, Angola, Guinea Bissau), Europe (France, Spain, Italy) and Latin America (Colombia, Mexico, Brazil).

The debate was articulated in the form of two interconnected reflective movements; on the one hand, the plenary sessions, which dealt with epistemological questions illustrated through concrete cases; and, on the other hand, the workshops, in which the participants faced the problem of planning and preparing teaching resources. There were three workshops in this edition, and they dealt specifically with how to represent Africa and its diaspora in Latin American school books and how to represent Afro-Latin America in African school books, also on books on Spanish and Portuguese as a foreign language and the representation of Africans and people of continent descent, among other topics.

On this occasion, the workshops achieved the objective of determining the state of the matter and proposing new ways to deepen the reflection and elaboration of new resources. The conclusions of these works and their sharing were of great interest, as they allowed for decisive steps to be taken for the next meeting and resulted in the holding of a third meeting, which took place last October on the other side of the Atlantic pond, in Brazil: the jump to the American continent.

Crossing the Atlantic

After the stopover in Africa, the adventure had to continue in the diaspora. Brazil is the American country with the largest Afro-descendant population, and the third great reflective activity was anchored there. The colloquium took place in two Bahian university venues. After the opening conference, which was led by the Congolese-Brazilian professor Kabengele Munanga (USP-UFRB), workshops opened in which 40 researchers from Africa, America and Europe shared their reflections on four fundamental axes: orality, cultural diversity, interculturality and learning. They spoke of experiences in teaching, school curricula, the role of institutions, translation …

The practical objective was materialized in the creation of a digital platform to which teaching resources can be uploaded, the purpose of which is to provide a common fund made up of materials of various kinds (articles, texts, photos, videos, audios, paintings …) of which can be used by researchers and teachers from anywhere in the world. That is, to make possible free access to primary sources.

The adventure continues its movement: currently, the members of the network are already working on the development of this digital platform and on the publication of the minutes of the first two meetings. In this Afro-Atlantic swing, we expect a new appointment in two years; probably in the archipelago of Cape Verde.

Sébastien Léfèvre He is a professor and researcher at the Department of Hispanic Studies at the Gaston Berger University (Senegal) and a member of the GERAHA research group (Groupe d’études et Recherches Africaines et Hispanoaméricaines, UGB) and the RED (Réseau d’Études Décoloniales).

Alba Rodríguez-García She is a professor and researcher at the Department of Applied Foreign Languages ​​at the Gaston Berger University (Senegal) and a member of the research groups GERAHA (Groupe d’études et Recherches Africaines et Hispanoaméricaines, UGB) and INULAB (Instituto de Lingüística Andrés Bello, ULL) .

Christian Coffi Hounnouvi He is a professor and researcher in the Department of Spanish at the Université de Nantes (France) and a member of the CRINI research group (Centers de Recherches sur les Identités Nationales et l’Interculturalité, Université de Nantes).

