Reinoud Lavrijsen of Eindhoven University of Technology was named Higher Education Teacher of the Year 2022 in Utrecht this afternoon.

In addition to the honorable title, the winner will receive a trophy and a grant worth 25,000 euros to be spent on educational innovation. The election is organized annually by the Interstedelijk Studenten Overleg (ISO) to celebrate good teaching.

Winner Reinoud Lavrijsen is associate professor in the program Applied Physics at the Eindhoven University of Technology. He describes himself as a ‘typical professional idiot’ and wants to train his students to become critical thinkers.

supercritical thinkers

Lavrijsen: ,,I don’t think I am an extraordinary teacher per se. But I want to train students to become super-critical thinkers and to seek collaboration with young minds who think differently than myself and in this way fuel the discussion.”

The jury believes that this teacher, who has not yet decided exactly what he will spend the money on, has mainly earned the prize because of the connection he makes with students, the perspective for the future that he gives young people and his collaboration with the hbo.

The Teacher of the Year election will be organized for the eighth time this year. The election is preceded by a long selection process in which every college and university can nominate a teacher. The five-member jury selects four finalists from these teachers who will compete for the honorary title.

Skills

The other finalists were Astrid Timman-Jacobse (Arnhem-Nijmegen University of Applied Sciences), Ayokunu Adedokun (Leiden University) and Renske de Beijer (Inholland University of Applied Sciences). Each of them gave a mini-lecture during the election afternoon in Utrecht in which they showed their passion for education and their skills.

ISO chair Lisanne de Roos: ,,Teachers are not always in the spotlight, but they are crucial for education and students. During this election, they are put in the spotlight and attention is paid to teachers who can inspire and enthuse students. Reinoud Lavrijsen is an excellent example of this.”

The Lecturer of the Year will also be given an honorary seat on the board of the Comenius network, a network of educational innovators in higher education, for a year. In addition, Lavrijsen, along with the other three finalists, will become a member of the network.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: