The Atlético defender Reinildo had to be taken off on a stretcher from the Santiago Bernabéu after spraining his right knee, while he was fighting for the ball with Fede Valverde in the 20th minute of the derby against Real Madrid. The Mozambican left-back was fighting for the ball with the Uruguayan midfielder when, going to protect the ball near the baseline, his knee twisted and he could not continue.

Although at first it was feared that his injury was very serious, Atlético reported that after undergoing the relevant tests at the Bernabéu, Reinildo only suffered “a joint sprain in his right knee.” «The first analgesic and anti-inflammatory measures were applied to him in the locker room. The player is pending tests to determine a definitive diagnosis, “added the rojiblanco club.

With very worrying gestures of pain and his hands covering his face, unable to stand up, Reinildo was evacuated from the stadium after being injured in that unfortunate action and had to be replaced by Giménez. Upon stepping, the African player’s right knee slipped in and when he fell to the grass in great pain, he immediately asked for assistance and was treated by the doctor from the rojiblanco club.

Reinildo was going through a great moment of form at Atlético and had become essential in the rojiblanca defense this season after taking ownership on the left-back since the previous season. Diego Pablo Simeone spoke on the eve of Reinildo’s derby and ventured a further progression, although he asked the Mozambican for more in attack.

«We want him to throw us a goal cross. That he reaches the bottom and generates a goal situation. We are in this search, let it grow there, because it can. He has done it in France and we need his contribution, “said Simeone, alluding to Reinildo’s past at Lille.