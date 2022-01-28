Reinildo Mandava He will be an Atlético de Madrid player. The question is whether will do it in february or in June. The Mozambican left-back was in Madrid earlier this week to sign his contract that will join Atlético from 1st of July. I would do it for free when I get free. If the clubs reach an agreement, Reinildo will join Atlético in this winter market.

While, the player has returned to Spain. reinildo He is focused on his team the Lille, at the facilities of Pinatar Sand (San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia) until next Saturday. Yesterday was his first training session and, despite it is a total concentration closed to media AS was able to access the footballer who was excited to play for Atlético from Madrid.

In fact, he looked carefully a copy of AS of December 8, with the headline “Never stop believing”, of day after Atlético’s victory in Porto that allowed him to pass to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

This yes, the Lille did not allow him to make declarations although yes that he was attentive with the only means of communication present in the facilities of the Murcian sports complex. AS explained to the person who will be the next Atlético footballer one of the most influential mottos of cholismo.

Reinildo Mandava, in Lille training.

Fito Gonzalez.



Before attending AS, the player trained with his teammates in one of the well-cared pitches of Pinatar Arena and showed some extraordinary defensive skills. The coach placed him on the left side, his usual position, although in transition exercises, andThe Mozambique winger stays closing his defense due to his speed and aggressiveness when defending.

In addition to Reinildo, another attraction for the athletic fans was the presence of Ivo Grbic in the goal of the French team. Grbic was seen very close to Reinildo in various phases of training. In fact, It is very likely that next season they will share a locker room at the Wanda Metropolitano. For now, we have to wait.