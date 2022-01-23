Atlético needed a victory like the one achieved against Valencia, a victory that allows the rojiblanco team to maintain its Champions League position and restores calm to the squad after the defeats against Athletic and Real Sociedad. The team now has days to recover players and to strengthen itself. Wass will arrive, with whom Atlético has a total agreement, as well as with the Valencian club. As soon as Bordalás has a substitute, he will arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano entity. The Dane can play as a winger and as a midfielder and is a player Simeone likes very much.

Atlético, on the other hand, will close the signing of Reinildo over the next week. Lille’s left-back will become a new rojiblanco player in the coming days. Reinildo, 28, ends his contract with Lille on June 30 and footballer and club are already in advanced negotiations for him to wear the Atlético shirt in the 2022-23 financial year. Reinildo is delighted with the idea of ​​playing under Simeone. With the player there is no problem.

Once the definitive agreement with the player has been finalized, Atlético will try to reach an understanding with Lille to incorporate him now in February. The French club knows that it will lose the player in a few months and may want to get some money for the player. The figure could be around two million euros.

Reinildo turned 28 on the 21st and will receive the best possible birthday present. Simeone is aware of the option that he can already have him in February. Atlético’s idea is to have two left-backs: Lodí and Reinildo, each with different characteristics. The rojiblanco club will not have to part with any player. Trippier’s departure (12 million plus two in variables) makes the double operation possible: Wass for the right side and Reinildo for the left.