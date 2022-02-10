Atlético is bleeding behind and Simeone needs to remedy so many defensive problems. Barcelona scored four goals against the Madrid team in four shots on goal and in the previous game, before the break, Valencia scored another two. Cholo knows that the team has to be strong again where it always was: in defense. And that’s why he squeezed his team when it came to defending, when it came to being aggressive…

Simeone will put a new defense against Getafe. As rehearsed, Marcos Llorente, Savic, Giménez and Reinildo They are the ones who will play at the start against Quique Sánchez Flores’ team. Marcos Llorente returns to the right side and Reinildo will play his first starting match. He came out in the second half at the Camp Nou, showed a very good level and will have the opportunity from the start of the game.

The defense against the culé team was made up of Vrsaljko, Savic, Giménez and Hermoso. The latter had many problems with Adama and that left flank was a headache for Atlético. Reinildo arrived to make the rojiblanco team strong in that left-handed lane where it has weakened. Lodi is an important player when it comes to looking forward, but less so when he has to defend. And Hermoso has not performed at the level of last year. And that is where Reinildo comes into action.

The center of the defense will be formed by the two starting theoreticians, Savic and Giménez, punished by injuries. The first has played 14 of the 22 league games played by the rojiblanco team And it’s not from last year either. The Uruguayan, for his part, has played 13 LaLiga games. Cholo, then, has not been able to have them in many games. They will be together in a key clash for Atlético, as they need to add the three points to continue fighting for Champions positions.