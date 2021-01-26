Reinier stays at Borussia Dortmund. As reported by Goal Spain, the attacker has decided to continue his two-season loan, despite the few opportunities he is getting in Germany. So, at least it will continue until summer and then he will reassess the situation if he continues without the minutes. The news comes after AS reported the dissatisfaction of his surroundings with the experience he had lived and the possibility that he would leave his chosen destination prematurely to undertake another professional adventure.

Among the destinations that had sounded for Reinier to continue growing, the most insistent was Valladolid. The good institutional relationship with the club and the presidency of Ronaldo Nazario would have facilitated contacts. In addition, the footballer would have known the championship, with a view to a future at Real Madrid. Finally, this has not resulted in what It has been a brave decision by the player and his close circle, ambitious and confident that an opportunity will come and they will respond to expectations.

At the moment, this has not arrived. The 19-year-old just turned 19 has not played any games as a starter this season. He has participated in eight meetings, a total of 136 minutes. The average of 17 minutes per crash reveals that it usually enters the final stretch or when the result is already final. Nor has he had any luck. He was infected with coronavirus, which was five appointments in the dry dock. Later, he suffered muscular discomfort that also took him away from the pitch for a golden time to continue training.

Substitutes for debate

Dortmund, despite not giving the expected stripes now, was very interested in signing Reinier. Goal notes that the German club insisted on signing him twice, when the talent was still playing in his native country. However, the player’s environment is optimistic that the situation will change. After the removal of Lucien Favre due to poor results, the entity announced to Terzic as a new technician.

His arrival favors Reinier, who have started exercising in their natural position and not as ‘9’, which is what I had been doing previously. Even Goal points out that the new coach is delighted with him and that he has congratulated him on his performance in training. With the changes and the clear start rumble, it’s time to play and show that the bet was not wrong.