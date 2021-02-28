As is normal, Reinier he is having a hard time adapting to the elite of European football. At 19, he Madrid decided to hand it over to Borussia Dortmund so that he could add minutes in a high-level league, but the season has been very difficult for him. First, under the orders of Lucien Favre, did not have minutes. With the departure of the Swiss technician and the arrival of Edin Terzic, more continuity was expected, but the weeks passed and he still did not play regularly.

This led the player and Madrid to consider a change of scene. In the winter market, the possibility of looking for a new team to be loaned was valued. However, Reinier decided to continue fighting for a position.

Something has changed in the last few weeks. Reinier, increasingly adapted to his team, has started to add minutes on a regular basis. His work has earned him so that his coach has counted on him for three of the last four games of Bundesliga. After eight games without jumping onto the pitch, several of them without even being called up due to physical problems, he re-enters the rotation.

To round off your good time, saw door for the first time this season. It was in the 3-0 victory against the Arminia Bielefeld. The Brazilian rounded off the win, culminating a great team move. He did it to pass from Haaland, with which he gets along very well as they usually show on social networks by sharing photos together and leaving comments.

In fact, this is another key aspect so that Reinier decided to stay at Dortmund. The environment in the template it is ideal for him, surrounded by young and talented boys with whom to grow hand in hand. Besides Haaland, he also has a good relationship with Gio Queen, Jadon Sancho or Bellingham.