From: Julia Hanigk

Reinhold Messner receives his dead brother Günther's second shoe. He died on Nanga Parbat decades ago.

Bolzano – More than half a century after a tragedy in the Himalayas, mountaineering legend Reinhold Messner has probably received the last piece of equipment from his brother Günther, who died in an accident at the time. “Today Günther’s second shoe finally arrived from Pakistan,” reported the 79-year-old on Instagram. The brothers from South Tyrol climbed the 8,125 meter high Nanga Parbat in the Western Himalayas together in June 1970. However, Günther Messner – the younger and less experienced – did not survive the way down.

What exactly happened back then is still not entirely clear today. In the past, the question of where and how led to a heated argument between Reinhold Messner and some of his former comrades, which led to court. There was also an accusation of insufficient assistance being provided. Messner always emphasized that after reaching the summit, he and his brother descended to the other side of the mountain, which was easier to climb. Then he lost contact.

Günther Messner's body remained on the mountain for many years – without anyone knowing exactly where. It was suspected that the brother was caught in an avalanche. It was only after the turn of the millennium that bones of a mountaineer were found on Nanga Parbat below the Diamir glacier at an altitude of around 4,300 meters. These bones belonged to the then 24-year-old. In 2005 the first shoe was discovered, which is located in a kind of chapel in one of Messner's museums at Sigmundskron Castle near Bolzano.

Reinhold Messner sees “conspiracy theories finally refuted”

In 2022, a second shoe was finally discovered, which has now been handed over to Reinhold Messner. The mountaineer sees this as definitive proof that his stories are true. “Günther, thank you and thinking of you,” said Messner on Instagram. And: “The conspiracy theories surrounding Günther and the tragedy on Nanga Parbat have finally been refuted,” he explained in a video on Instagram. The shoe was presented to him in a plastic bag. It says that the custom-made product was discovered about 500 meters below the first site.

The 79-year-old Messner is one of the most famous mountaineers in the world. He was the first person to climb all eight-thousanders. (jh with dpa)