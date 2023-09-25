Home page World

Mountaineering legend Reinhold Messner has lost two of his records in the Guinness Book because of new data – the 79-year-old’s reaction is surprising.

Rome/London – Whether Mount Everest, K2 or Kangchenjunga – the Italian extreme mountaineer Reinhold Messner has climbed all of these gigantic mountains in the world in his life. To be precise: All 14 of the so-called 8000-meter mountains, which, as the name suggests, are higher than 8000 meters. The 79-year-old but still fit Messner doesn’t have to hide with this life’s work – regardless of whether he was the first person to achieve all of this or not.

“I’m not interested”: Messner appears indifferent about the records being withdrawn

That’s probably one of the reasons why he seemed relatively calm about the decision to strip him of two record titles from the Guinness Book of Records. He now has to give up the titles “First person to climb all 8000 meter mountains” and “First person to climb all 8000 meter mountains without carrying oxygen”. Although Messner expressed criticism of these corrections, which are supposed to be based on new calculations, he also appeared indifferent to them dpa.

“I don’t care if my name is in the Guinness Book,” he said, commenting on the withdrawal. He also never claimed to have ever set these world records: “A record that I have never claimed cannot be taken away from me.” The new holder of the two record titles is now the American Edward Viesturs Guinness World Records announced on its own website on September 18th.

New geodata no longer sees Reinhold Messner as a record holder – he has never been to the summit

But on what basis was Messner stripped of his records? Apparently, new geodata from the German Aerospace Center and summit photos have shown that some mountain peaks were not recorded correctly. In the past, climbers would have stopped before reaching the actual summit – as would Messner, according to calculations by German mountain chronicler Eberhard Jurgalski.

The 79-year-old mountaineering legend Reinhold Messner appears calm, but sharply counters the revocation of two of his titles in the Guinness Book of Records. © Roland Weihrauch/dpa

The 8000er expert writes about the change in the record holder on his website 8000ers.com on September 16th: “Reinhold Messner still has several titles and no one can take them away from him anymore.”

“Nonsense”: According to Messner, there are “conspiracy theories” behind the new calculations

Meanwhile, Messner denies Jurgalski his expertise: “He has no idea. He’s not an expert. He simply confused the mountain. Of course we have reached the summit.” Jurgalski was using his fame to “spread conspiracy theories,” Messner reacted sharply.

Opposite the Italian Press Agency ansa Messner rated the new findings as “nonsense”. He believes that the mountain landscape could have changed in almost 40 years. “If anyone climbed Annapurna, it was certainly Hans [Kammerlander] and me.”

Reinhold Messner can be relaxed: He is still the record holder in the “Himalayan Database”.

Specifically, Jurgalski is concerned with Messner’s claim, which he has already made in book form: He was able to see the base camp from the summit of Annapurna, the tenth highest mountain in the world in the Himalayas in Nepal. According to Jurgalski’s available data, Messner could not see the base camp from the summit. “At one point, Messner was 65 meters in front of and five meters below the summit,” claims the expert.

Incidentally, Messner is not the only mountaineer to have his successes revoked, according to one Table by Jurgalski. It also affected the late Jerzy Kukuczka from Poland, who is no longer the first person to climb all 8,000-meter mountains, but here with oxygen. The title holder is now the Nepalese Nirmal Purja Pun Magar. In the women’s oxygen assisted category, the title changed from Spain’s Edurne Pasaban to China’s Dong Hong-Juan. Gerlinde Kaltenbrunner from Austria remains the record holder without oxygen.

Edward Viesturs could definitely be happy about this change in the current edition of the Guinness Book of Records. In 2005, at the age of 45, he climbed Annapurna, collecting his last 8,000-meter peak for his collection. Reinhold Messner, on the other hand, can continue to be satisfied in the “Himalayan Database” look. The records that he set together with Hans Kammerlander in 1985 can still be found there. (zy)