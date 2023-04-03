Home page World

From: Marcel Prigge

Reinhold Messner and Arved Fuchs are passionate about the environment. But some forms of climate protest go too far for them.

Bozen/Bad Bramstedt – The extreme mountaineer and author Reinhold Messner rejects the blocking of streets by sticking activists as a means of climate protest. “That makes people have opposite emotions,” said Messner. The founder of the museum and former MEP is thus in line with the Schleswig-Holstein polar researcher and author Arved Fuchs, who had already criticized such actions by the climate stickers in January. In 1989/90, both of them were the first people to cross Antarctica on foot.

Reinhold Messner against road blockades by climate activists: “People know they just make terror”

According to Messner, people don’t believe that people who are stuck on the streets want to enlighten. “People know they just make terror.” Anyone who is blocked on the street and misses deadlines because of such climate stickers doesn’t say it’s necessary to change something. “Then I say, please leave me alone with your forms of protest.”

From Messner’s point of view, something else is needed: “We have to get to the people with science and stories in order to get them to the point where they help to slow down and stop global warming.”

Fuchs had said that he didn’t think it was good that works of art were smeared. “I don’t like being stuck either. But I can understand the anger of the young people. ”You have the feeling that you are not being listened to, said the 69-year-old. Messner and Fuchs have been committed to protecting the environment and climate in lectures and books for decades. Meanwhile, in some federal states, climate adhesives are now being billed by the police for the cost of use. (With material from the dpa)