Reinhold Messner no longer struggles on high mountain peaks. Instead, the former extreme mountaineer has to fight a serious dispute over his legacy.

Kastelbell – Reinhold Messner doesn’t really need much explanation. The soon-to-be 80-year-old South Tyrolean has conquered countless peaks over the years and set several records. For some time now, however, the legendary extreme mountaineer from Italy, who was the first person to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without additional oxygen, has been battling with a completely different challenge. A conflict is simmering in his family, which has now probably finally led to a rift. Now Messner again spoke publicly to the family rifts – and faces opposition from his relatives.

Family dispute at Reinhold Messner – inheritance as reason for break in the family

Messner, who was successful not only as a mountaineer but also as an entrepreneur, has, according to Rai South Tyrol has built up an estimated fortune of around 30 million euros. He has made a name for himself not only through lectures and books, but above all through his own series of museums. The mountaineering legend sees the seeds of the dispute in his lavish possessions, including several farms and castles.

In July, the father of four children had interview with the Pharmacy Review his decision to settle his inheritance affairs before his death was described as a mistake. “The moment I lost my material heritage to the Children and wife, the family broke up. The question of who got more was at the forefront,” revealed the 79-year-old, who grew up in the mountain village of Villnöß.

His son Simon contradicted him and told the BRthat he could not understand the accusations. He stressed that he had always shown his appreciation and had a good relationship with his siblings. He believes that the rift in the family has other causes and accuses his father of seeking publicity instead of talking to his children. His sisters, on the other hand, do not want to comment publicly on this topic.

Story “so bad that no one would believe it” – Reinhold Messner takes the family to task

In another conversation with Rai Südtirol, the former extreme mountaineer went even further. “If I tell the whole story, with all the facts in the background that are often kept secret, nobody will believe it. It is so bad that nobody would believe it,” said Messner, stressing again that he had made a mistake when he handed over his fortune to his children. Contact with them has now been completely broken off.

“I was 100 percent sure that my family would not fall apart and that there would be no fight over the inheritance. That my family would not ‘kick out’ one of the family members,” explained Messner. “It happened to me, I endured it and live with it.” He takes responsibility for the situation, he said in an interview with the public broadcaster. Messner also regularly speaks out in the media about many other issues.

Messner’s ex-wife comments on family dispute – mountaineering legend wants to celebrate 80th birthday in seclusion

Sabine Stehle, with whom Messner had been in a relationship since 1984 and married for several years, also spoke to the South Tyrolean weekly magazine ffShe separated from Messner in 2017 and stressed that there had been no inheritance dispute between the children. She also made no financial demands during the divorce in 2020. Messner described being “kicked out of the shared apartment” by his then wife as a “shock.” Stehle, on the other hand, made it clear that the apartment had been her sole property for 30 years.

Messner’s latest Bookwhich he wrote together with his current wife, the Luxembourger Diane Schumacher, is due to be published in August. The book will also address the Messner family feud. The plans for the mountaineering legend’s upcoming birthday party make clear how deep the sting is. According to Rai Südtirol, Messner wants to celebrate his 80th birthday in September in intimate togetherness with Schumacher in an alpine hut.

She, in turn, stresses that she “doesn’t have that much to do” with the family tensions and now wants to concentrate fully on her husband. “For me, that’s not tangible. I’m looking ahead. I know: We don’t have as much time as other couples.” (jm)