From: Isabel Winklbauer

The Guinness Book has stripped Reinhold Messner of his world records: he is not said to have been the first person to climb all 14 eight-thousanders. In the interview, the mountaineering legend comments.

Instead, the American Edmund Viesturs is now considered the first to climb all the “true 8,000-meter peaks,” because the peaks have been given a new basis for calculation. No wonder Messner is pissed off – not because he mourns his records, as he tells our newspaper, but because “99.9 percent of everyone involved in this story has no idea about mountaineering and summits. Nobody can imagine the dimensions up there!”

Guinness Book recognizes Reinhold Messner’s world records

The Guinness publishing house recently updated its mountain records because a German mountain statistician and chronicler recalculated the positions of the eight-thousander peaks: Eberhard Jurgalski from Lörrach has been evaluating digital geodata from the German Aerospace Center as well as summit photos for years. He came to the conclusion that the summits of at least three of the 14 eight-thousanders have so far been positioned incorrectly – and the record climbers were not actually at the top.

Reinhold Messner with his yak herd in Sulden am Ortler. © Sammy Minkoff

Reinhold Messner and Hans Kammerlander would not have actually been on Annapurna in 1985, but would have turned around 65 meters before the finish. So Messner wouldn’t have been on all the highest mountains in the world, and his two records as first on all eight-thousanders and first on all eight-thousanders without oxygen would have been lost. And not just his: those of Edurne Pasaban, the first woman to climb all eight-thousanders, and Gerlinde Kaltenbrunner, who climbed all eight-thousanders without oxygen, are now marked as “outdated”. Jurgalski’s coordinate games sweep away entire mountain legends.

Messner emphasizes: “Of course we were at the summit”

For Messner it is absolutely clear that he and Kammerlander were at the top on Annapurna. “Of course we were at the summit,” he says, “you can’t miss it when you come out of the northwest face. This is a relatively flat spot. We were able to look into the south face and saw the exit points of the tours that had climbed to the summit via other paths before us. We were even able to briefly radio to base camp to say we were at the top. We also located ourselves using binoculars. There was no doubt.”

Mountaineer criticizes withdrawal of records

But can digital geospatial data lie? “It may be that a different point is five meters higher today than it was back then,” he says, “but you can’t measure like that. If the currently highest point on the summit is a cornice (a snowdrift, editor’s note), it is not accessible. This is life-threatening! You have to take changing snow conditions into account.” To underline this aspect, Messner posted a photo of mountaineer Stéphane Benoist at the Annapurna summit on his Instagram profile. The man sits at the highest point of the mountain – next to a huge tower that would be suicide to climb. Messner therefore has nothing but contempt for the statistician Jurgalski, who is not a mountaineer himself. “He hasn’t been to Annapurna, he doesn’t know the mountain. Maybe he is confusing the East Peak and the West Peak. He just does his business with it.”

At 8,091 meters, Annapurna is the tenth highest of the 14 eight-thousanders. © Wikipedia

In an interview with our newspaper, Messner explains what was really important to him at the time: “We weren’t the first climbers looking for records. That’s why you can’t take any records away from me. Our aim was to overcome the difficult walls without any aids. We were interested in mountaineering in wild nature; the journey was the goal. Today it’s all about being up there. No matter how much help.”