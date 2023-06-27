AFrom the point of view of the President of the German District Association, Reinhard Sager (CDU), the result of the democratic district election in Sonneberg, Thuringia, must be respected and the elected AfD politician Robert Stuhlmann must be judged by his actions in office. He was far from insulting the voters, Sager said on Tuesday in ZDF’s “Morgenmagazin”.

A person was elected, not a party. At the municipal level, party preferences play “second fiddle at most”. Stuhlmann must now show that he adheres to the rule of law and works well with the district council. It’s about solutions for the people in Sonneberg.

The AfD politician Stuhlmann received 52.8 percent of the votes in the run-off election in the district of Sonneberg on Sunday, his opponent Jürgen Köpper from the CDU lost 47.2 percent. This is the first time that an AfD representative has held a top municipal office in Germany. The Thuringian AfD is classified by the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution as “safe right-wing extremist”, nationwide the Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the party as a suspected case.

“Culture War from the Far Right”

After Stuhlmann’s election, the other parties are arguing about responsibility for the party’s current boom – and about the necessary answers. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called for a clear demarcation and warned against adopting the language and positions of the AfD. CDU leader Friedrich Merz announced an even stronger conflict with the Greens – these will be “the main opponents” in the federal government for the foreseeable future. Green parliamentary group leader Konstantin von Notz replied on Twitter on Monday evening that anyone who appropriates the AfD’s enemy images in order to stop them “has not understood anything and will only lose”.

The CDU blames the traffic light government for the AfD election success. “The Greens are responsible for the fact that this polarization around energy policy and environmental policy in Germany came about in this way,” emphasized Merz, who is also the leader of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, on Monday in Rostock. “For us, the priority in federal politics is an even clearer and clearer debate, especially – not only, but especially – with the Greens in the federal government.” Merz announced that he would work out clearer alternatives to the traffic light government.







Left Chairman Martin Schirdewan accused Merz of strengthening the right edge. The AfD is running a “culture war” from the far right, he told the “Bild” (Tuesday). “It is fatal when the CDU and FDP jump on this train. Anyone who, like CDU leader Merz, fishes in brown waters strengthens the right fringe.” CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja countered in the newspaper: “Anyone who permanently places the CDU in the right corner for lack of factual arguments is playing the dirty game of the AfD. “

“No pandering to positions of the AfD”

Federal Minister of Finance and FDP leader Christian Lindner insisted on practical work in order to remove the breeding ground for the AfD. “Real problems that concern the citizens must be objectively addressed and solved pragmatically,” he told the “Bild”. With “the long overdue paradigm shift in migration policy”, the “reasonable agreement” on the heating law and a “market-based climate protection law that does not require drastic encroachments on freedom”, the federal government is proving that it can solve problems. “We will continue this targeted work and thus ensure that the AfD is deprived of its breeding ground.”

Interior Minister Faeser warned in the newspapers of the Funke media group that there should be “no pandering and no adoption of the AfD’s political positions and inhumane and anti-democratic language”. The AfD always becomes strong “when right-wing topics are whipped up in the middle of society and terms and positions are adopted”. No Democrat should leave any doubt that “the firewall to the right” is in place. “In Thuringia, this firewall has been shaking ever since the brief election of a prime minister with votes from the AfD. This is how borders are shifting in the political spectrum that must not be shifted.”







In 2020, the FDP politician Thomas Kemmerich was elected Prime Minister of Thuringia with votes from the CDU, AfD and FDP, but resigned shortly afterwards after great public outrage.