Reinforcements arrive. Maybe at the right time. When a Leganés needs it most, it has gone from an unbeaten streak applauded to the extreme (eight consecutive games without falling) to a period of short-term doubts with a halo of concern (four games without winning, three points out of 12 possible). That’s how everything is lately in Butarque. Extreme. White or black. The fact is that, given this panorama, the regional duel on Monday against the Fuenlabrada (Butarque, 21:00) presents a new dimension and growing importance that, for the smile of Mehdi Nafti, will have a good handful of faces added to the cause. Five, to be exact.

At least five on paper. Three have been expected for weeks. They are international. Namely, Gaku, Omeruo and Barcenas, players who in the previous days had not been acting as starters, but whose casualties made other absences deeper in Las Palmas, such as that of Recio, to give an example. Others of these reinforcements have the name of defenders, which is the profession most affected by injuries this year at Leganés. Bruno and Quintillà can give a good account of it.

Bruno, two months KO

The first was injured in the knee and had to undergo surgery after the Burgos debacle (January 23). This is more than two months. The second has not played since the draw against Girona (February 27). This is more than a month. And each one of them, in its own way, has represented a significant decline in the cucumber plans of recent times.

Bruno, because he had been an untouchable within the blue and white plans and, although the afternoon he was injured did not have his day, he had been a fixture in Nafti’s plans along with Sergio Gonzalez, those who seemed to be his immovable duo in the rear axis. In fact, due to his absence, Leganés launched to sign Giraudon in the winter market fearing (correctly) that their defense, also weakened by the departure of Tarín, could not hold up with what was available. That’s how it went.

The Frenchman has already accumulated five starts in a row precisely alongside Sergio as the only central defenders regularly available in the blue and white plans. With his return, Nafti will be able (once Bruno picks up the pace) to alternate also adding Omeruo to the equation. Good for the rest of a defense that has performed well for the problems of troops that it has had.

Quintillà, low ‘double’

With Quintillà’s loss, two positions suddenly suffered. One, that of the left side, where the Catalan had been offering a good performance after another physical problem separated him for a good part of the season from the calls. Incidentally, his absence has also weakened the defense axis, where Javi Hernández has moved on occasion and that, precisely because of Quintillà’s injury, he could no longer occupy because he needed his services on the left side.

So their return to training (Leganés has shown these days how they have worked with the group) This is good news for Leganés, although the Blue and Whites are still pending Recio as perhaps the most sensitive loss due to his weight in Nafti’s scheme. With everything and with that, the return of Gaku should alleviate, if his absence continues, a loss that could also alter the lineup against Fuenlabrada, the one that perhaps Nafti shakes more than usual due, precisely, to the heavy defeat against Las Palmas and the return of these cucumber ‘reinforcements’.