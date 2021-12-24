The start of the Clausura 2022 tournament is two weeks away and Mexican soccer clubs continue to strengthen and one of them is Rayados de Monterrey who will also participate in the Club World Cup to be held in February in the United Arab Emirates.
For this reason, the board of the Sultana del Norte would be seeking to arm themselves with two Mexican youth elements that were part of the Mexican team that attended the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and hung the bronze medal.
Besides, apparently Rodolfo Pizarro could be another option to strengthen the team, because the Inter Miami I would be considering lending it and there would already be offers from both the royal team and the Sacred Herd.
According to various media in the North of the country such as Sports Multimedia, the ‘Basque‘would have requested two Mexican reinforcements, according to Willie gonzalez in the program Newscast, Cruz Azul is offering Luis Romo to the albiazul team, MVP of the MX League in the Clausura 2021, because he wants to obtain an economic benefit before he opts to go free the following year.
However, the board would not take into account his incorporation at this time because the position of defensive midfielder is already very well covered by Celso ortíz Y Matias Kranevitter.
While, on the other hand, the player who would be a priority for the Concachampions champion is the rojiblanco striker, Alexis vega, however, his signing is quite expensive, which would be around the 10-12 million dollarsTherefore, if it were to materialize, it would be the bomb of the winter market.
It must be taken into account that both players would be in the orbit of going to the Old Continent, but given the possibility of having millionaire contracts, it would not cease to be seductive for them.
