Who comes? Who stays? On the right, the Bianconeri aim for the two Real Madrid wingers, but Holm also likes it. While the all-out negotiation with Marseille to keep Milik continues

The Lady starts from the balances of the big European companies. After the English mission to “Casa Chelsea”, Juventus is looking for a good opportunity among the players that Real Madrid seems willing to sacrifice at “human” and not galactic costs. Eyes focused above all on the right wing, which they intend to revolutionize at Continassa. With Danilo transformed to all intents and purposes in central, Juan Cuadrado outgoing (the Colombian’s contract will not be renewed) and Mattia De Sciglio in the pits until January (breaking of the crusader), there should be two reinforcements. After the recent contacts for Lucas Vazquez, a black and white return of flame filters from Spain for Alvaro Odriozola, already probed in the winter.

Odriozola, 27, knows Italy and Serie A well, where he was a protagonist with the Fiorentina shirt in 2021-22. In viola, before returning to Real Madrid last season, he collected 25 appearances, churned out crosses in a continuous stream and left a good memory even away from Florence. For all these reasons, Juventus is also thinking about the Basque side to refresh the right flank. And Odriozola, according to the drafts coming from Madrid, would gladly return to Italy. There is still no negotiation with Real Madrid, but the idea exists and the name of the former Real Sociedad and Bayern is on Juve’s list. Odriozola’s contract expires in a year (2024) and Florentino Perez seems willing to facilitate the exit of the Basque in order to avoid the risk of losing him to zero in twelve months. See also Inzaghi's words, the hug with Zhang, the music on the bus and the pilot of the plane...

For the same reason – contract until 2024 – Real Madrid does not consider Lucas Vazquez non-transferable, who is more experienced than his teammate from all points of view. From his age (he turns 32 on July 1st) to the trophies won with the Blancos (18, with 4 Champions League), of which he has proved to be a precious band joker in recent years. Part winger and part full-back, the Spaniard who grew up in Real Madrid’s academy is a guarantee of reliability and flexibility at a high level. Lucas Vazquez is not considered non-transferable: for an amount between 6 and 8 million he could leave the Bernabeu.

The two Madrid players, although different in age and salary, are considered alternatives. Yes, because the orientation of the sporting director Giovanni Manna is to also sign a younger profile. An under 25 talent like the jewel Ivan Fresneda, 18 year old from Valladolid (20 million clause, also courted by Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal), or like Emil Holm, 23 year old from Spezia also followed by Atalanta. Both the Spaniard and the Swede, recovering from a bad injury, are relegated with their respective clubs and will certainly change shirts in the coming months. Exactly as will happen to another 23-year-old: that Andrea Cambiaso owned by Juventus and returning from his loan to Bologna. The former Genoa player will start the pre-season at Continassa, then Allegri will decide whether or not to confirm him among the big names. See also F1 | Budget cap: this is what Red Bull risks

Max already has clear ideas about Arek Milik. Juve did not exercise the buyout option for the Pole (7 million), but continues to negotiate to the bitter end with Marseille. The bianconeri are aiming to obtain a new loan, but with a redemption obligation for a lower amount and conditional on the achievement of certain goals, both individual (player’s number of appearances) and team (qualification for the next Champions League). The French club would also be willing to sell Milik again on a temporary basis, but at the moment it continues to demand an easier (to implement) and guaranteed future redemption. The feeling is that the two clubs, which are conducting a close negotiation right now, will eventually reach a meeting point. Above all because the player’s will emerged loud and clear yesterday after the Polish national team retired: “I’d be happy to stay in Turin, I’m fine there and the coach wants me,” said the former Napoli player. Massimiliano Allegri is the first sponsor of Arek, who at Juve has collected 39 appearances (21 as owner) enhanced by 9 goals, despite the hamstring injury that kept him out for a month and a half between February and March. conditioning the second part of his season. “I know that the Bianconeri are talking to Marseille, I hope they can find an agreement,” Milik himself said. Who in the Juve of the future could have an even more prominent role, even more so if Dusan Vlahovic (Chelsea and Bayern in the front row) were to leave. But between Milik bis and Juve, the shadow of Lazio and Maurizio Sarri resists, who has not yet abandoned the idea of ​​embracing the pupil of the Neapolitan times again. See also Matthijs de Ligt the celebrated man at Juventus after a good header in the city derby

June 15, 2023 (change June 15, 2023 | 00:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Reinforcements #Juve #Vazquez #eye #Odriozola #reinforce #wings