The current Mexican soccer champion team, the Cement Machine of the Blue Cross, is planning the Opening Tournament 2021, where they seek to be a benchmark again and defend the championship achieved in the last competition. For now, the issue of reinforcements and renewals is what is most important in the team led by coach Juan Reynoso.
Until now, the Peruvian helmsman seeks to remain with the staff with which they achieved the ninth star, so it is expected that there will be few changes for the next semester. According to the first reports, Blue Cross continues in the search for signings, which they would be announcing, if everything goes well, in the next few days.
Men’s size Unai Bilbao, Gianluca Lapadula, Mario puneida, Kanu Y Aldo Rocha They are the desire of the Peruvian strategist. Likewise, the celestial fans are waiting for the renewals of some players, such is the case of Pablo Aguilar, Ignacio Rivero, Juan Escobar Y Orbelín Pineda, who were a fundamental part of the championship achieved.
It is expected to be in the following days when Blue Cross announce the renewal of these players, who are liked by Reynoso and who are only fine-tuning the last details to sign the new contract. For his part, the Inca strategist will also continue with the cement producers, after having speculated that the Peruvian team would throw the house out the window for his services.
