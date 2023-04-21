The Clausura 2023 tournament is in the final stretch of the regular phase, with two days to go before the final phase, the teams are finalizing their stay in the repechage or direct Liguilla, but at the same time, they are also planning what which will be the next contest.
This is the case of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, who have had a good tournament and will fight to be a clear contender for the championship, but they do not leave aside what will be the following semester. In fact, the Serbian coach, Veljko Paunovic He spoke about the possibility of reinforcements arriving at the campus.
Veljko Paunovic had an interview with Aztec Sports and mentioned what is coming for the next contest.
“There are two projects: the competition and in parallel the reinforcement project, as you say, or rather, improve the team, if we can do it in the market. Today is not the time to release that project, which is active, but is in parallel. You have to focus on the competition, therefore, there is always a plan, there are ideas and that will be executed when the time comes”, he pointed out.
The rojiblanco strategist made it clear that the board headed by Fernando Hierro He is already planning the issue of the renewals of various players who could be living their last moments as rojiblancos, cases such as those of Antonio Briseno either Fernando Gonzalez.
“Yes we commented on what we could improve, indeed there are also people who end their contracts and we must take up those issues as well,” he concluded.
The Sacred Flock will have its next commitment against the Machine, a commitment that is agreed to take place next Saturday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m., central Mexico time.
