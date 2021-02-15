Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo” Monday February 15, 2021. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs, was the guest of the “8:30 am franceinfo” Monday February 15, 2021. Reinforcement of borders in Germany, vaccine contracts, European recovery plan … He answered questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia.

“I don’t want Germany to completely close the border” with France

“I don’t want Germany to completely close the border” with France, said Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs, Monday February 15 on franceinfo. Germany has partially closed its borders with the Czech Republic and Austria to contain the spread of Covid-19 variants. The German government has hinted that it could do the same with France in the coming days, especially given the health situation in Moselle. “The German authorities have said it themselves: they did not want it, it is a last resort, temporary, as short as possible”, said Clément Beaune.

“We will do everything in discussion”, he promised before discussions Monday morning with the three minister-presidents of border regions with France “so that there is no decision that is not coordinated”. “If Germany were to restrict traffic further, I would like us to define together the widest possible exceptions. We have two major concerns: road transport and frontier workers. For these people, it is a question of ability to work and to lead their life “, added the Secretary of State.

Transparency on vaccines: Beaune wants an “independent mission”

“There are cross references because there are trade secrets” about contracts with laboratories that produce vaccines, according to Clément Beaune. He recalled that three vaccine pre-orders contracts were made public for MEPs at the initiative of France. Therein “prices and quantities”, contrary according to him to what the MEP La France rebellious Manon Aubry said, in what he describes as “staging”.

The Secretary of State nevertheless wishes to go “further in terms of transparency, and that there be an independent mission – for example the Court of Auditors or the European Court of Auditors – which can check, with the health authorities, on the financial level, on the scientific level, whether the contracts protect our interests well. There is no conspiracy to be had but let’s remove the doubts “.

European recovery plan: a payment “from the month of May”, hopes Beaune

“I think it will be as early as May”, said Clément Beaune concerning the payment of the first funds of the European recovery plan, which will amount to a total of 750 billion euros. The parliaments of the various countries have yet to adopt this plan, with the exception of those which have already done so, such as France.

“Usually it takes two years, there I think we will do it in four or five months. France was the fifth country to do it last week”, rejoiced the Secretary of State. “We can be ready as early as May if everyone makes an effort to accelerate”, he assured, on condition however to limit what he calls “Brussels bureaucratic procedures”.

Find the entire “8h30 franceinfo” of Monday February 15, 2021: