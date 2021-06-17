The Eagles of America announced their third reinforcement prior to Opening 2021 and it’s about Salvador Reyes, the last best left back of the Mexican championship, according to the ideal XI published by Liga MX.
From Puebla and 23 years old, the left-handed lane arrives to try to relieve Luis Fuentes in that demarcation and give a variant of more guarantees to Santiago Solari, as it is an element with greater offensive projection.
Despite the fact that a sector of the fans welcomes his incorporation, another azulcremas niche quickly reproached him for his activity on social networks, as they brought to light a controversial tweet where he points out that his favorite team is Cruz Azul.
“” I’m going to Cruz Azul “”
– Salvador Reyes on Twitter
In December 2014, the now left-handed Americanist winger posted a tweet where he explicitly stated that he was a fan of Blue Cross, at least at that exact moment, something that has caused controversy in social networks, especially due to the publication that his new team made after announcing it.
The azulcrema outfit boasted that the arrival of Salvador Reyes It was “a dream come true”, because they found an image of the soccer player when he was a child with the America shirt on with his brother.
Minutes later and despite the controversy, other users recalled that the tweet where he indicated his love for Cruz Azul was referring to the match of the Club World Cup that the Machine played against Real Madrid, because it was published on the same day of the match.
This is the third signing of azulcrema in a busy summer in terms of casualties and additions, as it adds to the additions of Miguel Layún Y Fernando Madrigal, which balance the official departures of Giovani dos santos Y Sergio Diaz Until now.
