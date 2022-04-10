Leon, Guanajuato.- In the state of Guanajuato, the reinforcement against COVID 19 can already be applied for the group of 18 to 29 years old, in 14 municipalities, during April 11, 12 and 13, the population will be immunized at a time of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The municipalities where the reinforcement will be applied are: Dolores Hidalgo, Doctor Mora, San Miguel de Allende, Celaya, Comonfort, Cortazar, Acámbaro, Salvatierra, Valle de Santiago, Abasolo, Irapuato, Pénjamo, León and Romita.

Know the locations of each municipality where the vaccine will be applied.

In Leon it will be:

*Venice Square

*Citizenship Square “Efraín Huerta”

*Leon Pediatric Hospital

*CODE Sports Leon I

*UMAPS New Valley

*Chair of the Fair

*CAISES Leon

*Maternal and child Hospital

*CAISES May 10

*ISSSTE Azteca Family Medicine Clinic

*IMSS “Esplanade of the Theater T1 (Here the Sputnik vaccine will be applied)

in Abasolo the reinforcement will be in: Poliforum.

in Irapuato It will be held at: Quetzalcóatl University, Regional Military Hospital, Municipal DIF, Plaza Fragaria Parking.

in Penjamo The reinforcement will be applied in: Municipal Sports, “Santa Ana Pacueco” Social Impulse Center.

in Rome It will be applied in: Municipal Auditorium. In Dolores Hidalgo, he will be immunized at the Municipal Auditorium.

In Doctor Mora It will be the Sports Center where the reinforcement will be given to the population between 18 and 29 years of age.

In San Miguel de Allendethe locations will be: Comude and Parking “El Cardo”.

in Celayathe reinforcement will be applied in the Ximhai Interactive Knowledge Center, and the Technological Institute.

In Comfortthe reinforcement will be applied at: Campo Azteca Sports Unit, in Cortazar they will be vaccinated at: Deportiva Sur and Norte.

In Acámbaro the dose will be applied in the Comude.

in Salvatierra in CAISES.

In Valley of Santiago the dose will be given at the “Santiago Lira” Sports Unit.

The mandatory requirements are to attend the location where the booster will be placed with the receipts for the first and second dose, and to bring the printed booster sheet, which can be downloaded here: Download your registration