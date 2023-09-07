According to the minister, deputies have already “played” with the government in the 1st semester; nomination will take place after Lula’s return to Brazil

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, shared a video this Wednesday (September 6, 2023) alongside the deputies Andre Fufuca (PP-MA) and Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE), future ministers of Sports and Ports and Airports, respectively.

“President Lula more and more uniting and rebuilding our country”, said Padilla. The minister also declared that the 2 deputies had already “played” with the government in the 1st half of 2023 and that “now the team comes out stronger” for the 2nd semester, with the objective of “to make Brazil continue to grow with social inclusion and respect in the world.”

Watch (2min22s):

In your profile on X (ex-Twitter), the Minister of Institutional Relations thanked the Progressive and Republican benches in the Chamber of Deputies for the nomination of the 2 names. The President of the Lower House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and the president of the Republicans, Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP), were also mentioned as contributors in the dialogue with the government.

In the video, Silvio Costa Filho thanked Lula for his trust. He stated that he will act collectively with workers and the national productive sector to collaborate with the ministry that helps “in the economic and social development of Brazil”.

Fufuca also thanked the president and the support of the Progressive group. “We are sure that with a lot of balance, dialogue and parsimony we will listen to all the actors that are part of this important chain, which is the chain of sports, business and leisure”, he said. Finally, he declared that this one is a chain of “unity, work and, above all, a lot of progress” For the country.

According to Padilha, the nominations and inaugurations will take place when Lula returns from the G20 meeting in New Delhi, India. The then Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio Françawill be assigned to the Ministry of Micro and Small Enterprises.