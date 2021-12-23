At the moment in Italy there are only white and yellow areas and the green pass is not always required to play sports. Let’s see case by case

While the number of infections continues to rise at the moment in Italy the situation is very different from a year ago, in fact, there are neither orange nor red areas, but only white and yellow. This means that in most regions you can still be outdoors without a mask, unless otherwise indicated by local administrators. In fact, for example, in the historic centers, many mayors have given the order to continue wearing the mask even outside.

In the white area there are: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Molise, Piedmont, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany, Umbria, Valle d’Aosta. In yellow zone, on the other hand, we find Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Marche, Veneto and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

The other substantial difference that you need to know to understand how to move these days (until January 15), is that relating to the green pass. In fact now there is distinction between the basic green pass and the reinforced green pass, also called the super green pass. The basic green pass it is what is released to those who are not vaccinated or have had Covid, but have undergone a swab and have obtained negative results. The basic green pass lasts:

72 hours if the negative result was obtained with molecular buffer;

48 hours if negative was obtained with rapid swab.

The reinforced green pass, on the other hand, it is what the vaccinated are in possession of (at least two doses) and lasts for nine months.

It should also be remembered that for the children under 12 years of age no green pass is required. Now that we have clarified the difference between the two types of green passes, let’s try to understand what it takes to play sports.

Gyms and swimming pools: which green pass you need –

The government has prepared one table of activities allowed without / with “basic” / “enhanced” green pass. From this table merge that it outdoor sports, even in picnic areas and public parks, it is always allowed to everyone, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, and no green pass is required. Also for rehabilitation and therapeutic activities included in the essential levels of assistance (LEA) no green pass is required in any area.

In the gyms, swimming pools and outdoor swimming centers sports can also be practiced without a green pass both in the white and in the yellow areas, while in the orange area it is possible only and exclusively if in possession of a reinforced green pass.

In the indoor gyms, swimming pools and swimming centers sports can be practiced in the white and yellow zone with the basic or reinforced green pass, while in the orange zone it is possible only with the reinforced green pass.