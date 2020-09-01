The appearance of the first cases in which a person who passed the coronavirus is infected again has not surprised scientists. Yesterday, the University of Hong Kong announced that genetic analyzes by a team of its researchers had confirmed that a patient from that territory who had been infected with one strain of the virus in April was infected with another in August after traveling to Spain. In the Netherlands and Belgium, two more cases have also been announced, although, as in the case of Hong Kong, the results have not yet been published in scientific journals. In the absence of more data and of knowing if these are exceptional cases or are something frequent, these are some of the conclusions that can be drawn from these first reinfections.

Is it bad news?

Not necessarily. Other respiratory infections, such as colds caused by other coronaviruses, can be repeated several times, and that SARS-CoV-2 had this behavior was within the forecasts. At the moment, these are rare cases after millions of infections worldwide, but even if immunity declines over time, the good news is that in both the Hong Kong patient and the Belgian patient the second infection it was much milder than the first. In the case of the Chinese patient, she was totally asymptomatic. Among the bad news would be that, according to the Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst, it was expected “that the time between two infections would have been longer” than the three or four months of the cases studied.

Are reinfections likely to be frequent?

“It seems that it is not a very common event so far. If it were, the numbers of infected would be much higher, especially among people who have been in contact with infected, such as health workers, where it has been seen that they have not repeated the disease, “says María Montoya, head of the Immunology group Viral of the Margarita Salas Biological Research Center (CSIC). However, “if reinfection is due to the fact that the immunity generated in the first infection has declined, from now on we begin to see more reinfections,” he adds.

What would a routine reinfection mean for vaccine development?

Federico Martinón-Torres, head of the Pediatric Service of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Santiago and an expert in vaccines, warns that in the first place it is necessary to “wait and see if there are more cases or it is something exceptional”. If the defenses of people who have had the disease decline over time, it would mean that the vaccine “would have a limited duration and would have to be revaccinated”, as is the case with many of the vaccines that are used today.

But the fact that immunity wanes over time and does not prevent a new reinfection does not mean that it leaves us unprotected. If Hong Kong and Belgium were the norm, vaccines might not wipe out the coronavirus, but they would dramatically reduce its impact, as many other vaccines do. “An important effect of vaccines is protection against the transmission of the disease to others,” says Martinón-Torres. “This is something that happens with the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, which produces collective protection, prevents the subject from transmitting the disease to others.” In the case of the coronavirus, this would not be possible, at least in the long term.

However, one of the most relevant effects of the vaccines that we already use is protection against serious forms of diseases. “With the flu vaccine you do not avoid having the disease, but the most serious forms are avoided,” he explains. The rotavirus vaccine, which causes dangerous forms of gastroenteritis in children, does not block the disease, but it does make it milder. The form of response of the immune system that can be intuited from these isolated cases suggests that vaccines against the coronavirus would not make the disease disappear, but would make it milder.

Does it make group immunity impossible?

The appearance of people who are reinfected would make it difficult to achieve a lasting group immunity, both from the protection offered by having passed the disease and from that generated by vaccines. However, it is not yet known what is the ability to infect others that would have those who are infected a second time. In some studies with cold coronavirus, it has been seen that after the first infection, the time a patient produces virus and the amount are reduced. In addition, even if the virus continued to jump from one person to another and herd immunity did not occur, an increasingly mild disease would produce a similar effect from a social point of view.

