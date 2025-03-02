Reincidents: “We have left on Canal Sur only once in 35 years, but it is what you are exposed for not self -censorship”

Listening to the last Reincidents album, no one would say that they have been 38 years among the trial premises, recording studios and the road. Danger!eloquent title of the new album, has an energy and rage that would be described as youth, although the accumulated experience also weighs. “Discs are like children, everyone has their thing,” they say. “For us, continue to compose, come to the premises to give roundness and strength to the songs, record them in conditions, it is still a powerful stimulus. It is a different job from going on stage, but we love it. Is to give value to inspiration, ”they say.

The voice of each other alternates during the conversation as if they were one. In all, the desire to reach the public with a job that comes to light just a few months after The children of the street, A collaborative simple compilation appeared in digital format in the last four years.

Now, with Danger!the Sevillian group again reveals a photograph of the moment we live in each song: “We have participated in political, social, union movements … and all that we take to the lyrics. We are people who see the news, who reads the newspapers, to see what happens in the world and interpret it, without tap. But not all letters are equally committed, we can also talk about our interiorities and personal issues with the same naturalness. ”

“In repeat offenders there are no taboos,” they say. “In fact, we have some things to address, such as the question of the Church and pedophilia, but we will do it at any time. We have an anecdote with drugs, which one day confessed that he would love to speak in a song of the children of war … and the next day we had one made on that subject, ”recalls the band.

From Palestine to Trump

In the new album, the followers of the band will find looks on current matters such as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, embodied in From the river to the sea, A song “In a grunge-nirvanera key, which speaks of Palestinian resistance as a political fact, and the Palestinian people as a resistant subject to the illegal occupation”, one of whose passages says: “The fury of the invaded/ chewed duel, sulfur and dread/ the arrogance of the murderers/ will have a response and increasing Earth/ that an entelechy promised you. ”

The first single also stands out, Rebellion, “Where we reflect that there are ways to rebel more direct and others with less bad milk and more heart.” Along with others like Culture as garbage either Antichrist, “A very strong criticism of how the immigrant is received in this country”: “The enemy Number One It comes in Pateras/ They say they want to invade all Spain/ cursing with sticker lies/ that they come to steal our wallet. ”

And neither do new populists such as Trump, Milei or Abascal, “which are a danger to democracy” portrayed in Ridiculous scam: “A manga of desigrabos/ and some rotten money/ have put a beggar who presumes waspoose/ to patter in the whole world./ It is a figure, a beauty/ was the dester of the class …”.

Musicians are aware that “our audience is sensitive, and you can do both at the same time: go to a concert to have fun, but the message of a song may also help you reflect.” “Many people from different generations have told us that it has been so, that what we say has helped them, which fills us with joy. But undoubtedly the playful component we will never set aside, ”they say.

Make rock visible

Reincidents will begin on March 7 a tour of theaters that will take them in twelve Spanish cities, although they are already about to expand it to several Latin American countries, where they have a faithful audience. “As Bob Dylan said, we declare ourselves on permanent tour,” they say. As for these times of self -censorship and cancellation culture, they say none of that goes with them. “Until now we have never had problems, as has happened to several rappers or alkoholic soziety in their day. I also tell you that we are not going to leave much on TVE or TV 5 or in any of those chains; Moreover, in Canal Sur we have left only once in more than 35 years! It is what you expose when you take the path we decide to take. ”

With the prospect of all that time, repeat offenders has seen change a lot, and many times, the industry and the market: “Above all, the form of communication has changed, it is no longer only the multinationals that do and undo, although they still try. Internet, which also has virtues, has democratized ideas and lent tools to make themselves known. That has allowed us to get to Chile or Colombia and that people knew who we were and received us with open arms before we had touched there. But we live in a system in which, undoubtedly, the more you invest, the more you will make you hear. We don’t like it, but it’s what there is. ”

However, they emphasize that “Rock in Spain there is a lot, and although it is not excessively visible, looking for you can find a lot of emerging bands that play very well and deserve their place. When they go up with us we try to help, know their realities, we are colleagues. We like what those of Marra do, on the sidelines or back noise, the group of Fernando’s daughter, a very young people who hopefully get away. ”

At the moment, the idea of ​​hanging the gloves is very far for these fierce rockers of the Andalusia: “We will continue until we give us health, and we will continue to enjoy this dream that began in 1986 and we never believed that it could last so long.”